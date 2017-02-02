Chelsea FC: Frank Lampard anunció su retiro del fútbol [VIDEO]

El emblema de Chelsea FC durante los últimos años en la Premier League, Frank Lampard, anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram que decidió dejar definitivamente el fútbol profesional tras haber tenido un paso final en el New York City de la MLS.



El volante del Chelsea FC se retira tras disputar más de 800 encuentros oficiales, la mayoría de ellos defendiendo la casaquilla azul en el Stamford Bridge que fuera su casa y donde levantara títulos como la Premier League, Champions League, Europa league y FA Cup.



"Después de 21 años increíbles, he decidido que es el momento correcto para acabar mi carrera como futbolista profesional", escribió el ex capitán del Chelsea FC en un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.



Con 38 años, Frank Lampard, se despide del fútbol internacional donde no solo fue importante para el Chelsea FC, sino también para la selección inglesa donde jugó más de 100 encuentros internacionales.