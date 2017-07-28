viernes 28 de julio de 2017

James Rodríguez y Daniela Ospina se divorciaron: Conoce a la bella rusa que habría roto la relación [FOTOS y VIDEO] 

Luego de 6 años y medio de relación, James Rodríguez y Daniela Ospina se divorciaron. ¿La rusa Helga Lovekaty fue la causante?

James Rodríguez y la rusa Helga Lovekaty

James Rodríguez y la rusa Helga Lovekaty

James Rodríguez y Daniela Ospina, padres de la pequeña Salomé, anunciaron su divorcio luego de 6 años y medio de matrimonio. Esta noticia se pudo conocer a través de las redes sociales de la voleibolista. ¿Cuál fue el detonante de este desenlace? 

Algunos medios de Colombia aseguran que James Rodríguez estuvo en contacto con la modelo rusa Helga Lovekaty, a quien conoció a través de Instagram hace unos años. Al parecer, la joven de 23 años habría robado el corazón del mediocampista. 

Otro de los motivos de este final entre James Rodríguez y Daniela Ospina sería la constante salida del cafetero a fiestas nocturnas, donde siempre está rodeado de bellas mujeres. 

Cierto o no, Helga Lovekaty luce toda su sensualidad en Instagram y aquí te presentamos sus mejores fotos. Revisa la galería.

