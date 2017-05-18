Conor McGregor firmó el contrato para enfrentar a Floyd Mayweather

A través de su página web, el campeón de peso liviano del UFC Conor McGregor afirmó haber firmado un contrato para enfrentar a la súper estrella del boxeo, Floyd Mayweather.
McGregor expresó en un comunicado que suscribió el contrato con sus socios de UFC, Zuffa LLC y Paradigm Sports Management para que la pelea se lleve a cabo.
Según, Conor McGregor 'ahora solo esperan la firma del promotor Al Haymond y su boxeador (Floyd Mayweather) en los próximos días.'
It's official ladies and gentlemen 🔥😱 The Fight of the century is on!! "It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management," McGregor said. "The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days." - @thenotoriousmma
A pesar que Conor McGregor hizo este anuncio no se ha conocido los detalles del acuerdo, en especial en el tema económico, además, Floyd Mayweather no se ha pronunciado el respecto.
Horas atrás, tras la trasmisión del encuentro entre los Cavaliers y los Celtics en la NBA, el presidente del UFC Dana White había dicho que el acuerdo por el lado de McGregor estaba cerrado.
White anunció que se iba a dedicar a buscar un acuerdo con Haymond y el mismo Floyd Maywewather.