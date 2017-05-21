domingo 21 de mayo de 2017

Estás leyendo Las mujeres más bellas del Billboard 2017 ♥_♥ [VIDEO y FOTOS]

Las mujeres más bellas del Billboard 2017 ♥_♥ [VIDEO y FOTOS]

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial. 

Foto 2 de 10
Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Billboard Music Awards

La bella está presente en la edición 2017 de los Billboard Music Awards. Esta noche se premia a lo mejor de la música mundial.

Más sobre:

Billboard Music Awards 2017

Hoy tiene lugar la de las ceremonias más esperadas por todos lo amantes de la música mundial. Los Billboard Music Awards 2017 será conducido por Vanessa Hudgens y el cantante Ludacris. 

La ceremonia está llena de glamour y las asistentes mostraron sus mejores galas para la tan esperada ceremonia de Los Billboard Music Awards 2017.  Como se recuerda, será la cuarta vez que  Ludacris estará en la conducción del programa y en esta oportunidad estará acompañado de la bella actriz Vanessa Hudgens. 

Estos son los nominados al Billboard 2017  de acuerdo a la categoría:


Top Artist:

Beyoncé
Adele
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots


Top Artista Femenino: 

Ariana Grande
Adele
Beyoncé
Rihanna
Sia

Top Artista Masculino:

Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Song:

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer,"
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade
The Weeknd, Starboy
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface


Top New Artist:

Lukas Graham
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Zayn


Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyoncé
Drake
Prince Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake


Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake

Mira más noticias aquí

Trome recomienda

Ver más