Hoy tiene lugar la de las ceremonias más esperadas por todos lo amantes de la música mundial. Los Billboard Music Awards 2017 será conducido por Vanessa Hudgens y el cantante Ludacris.
La ceremonia está llena de glamour y las asistentes mostraron sus mejores galas para la tan esperada ceremonia de Los Billboard Music Awards 2017. Como se recuerda, será la cuarta vez que Ludacris estará en la conducción del programa y en esta oportunidad estará acompañado de la bella actriz Vanessa Hudgens.
Estos son los nominados al Billboard 2017 de acuerdo a la categoría:
Top Artist:
Beyoncé
Adele
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Artista Femenino:
Ariana Grande
Adele
Beyoncé
Rihanna
Sia
Top Artista Masculino:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Song:
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer,"
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Top Billboard 200 Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
The Weeknd, Starboy
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Top New Artist:
Lukas Graham
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
