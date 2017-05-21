Hoy tiene lugar la de las ceremonias más esperadas por todos lo amantes de la música mundial. Los Billboard Music Awards 2017 será conducido por Vanessa Hudgens y el cantante Ludacris.



La ceremonia está llena de glamour y las asistentes mostraron sus mejores galas para la tan esperada ceremonia de Los Billboard Music Awards 2017. Como se recuerda, será la cuarta vez que Ludacris estará en la conducción del programa y en esta oportunidad estará acompañado de la bella actriz Vanessa Hudgens.



Estos son los nominados al Billboard 2017 de acuerdo a la categoría:





Top Artist:



Beyoncé

Adele

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots





Top Artista Femenino:

​

Ariana Grande

Adele

Beyoncé

Rihanna

Sia



Top Artista Masculino:

​

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Top Hot 100 Song:



Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer,"

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"



Top Billboard 200 Album



Beyoncé, Lemonade

The Weeknd, Starboy

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface





Top New Artist:

​

Lukas Graham

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Zayn





Billboard Chart Achievement Award:



Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N' Roses

Twenty One Pilots

​Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

​

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Top Hot 100 Artist:



Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna



Top Song Sales Artist:

​

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots



Top Radio Songs Artist:



Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake





Top Streaming Songs Artist:



Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

