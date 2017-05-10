Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson quiere ser el nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos [VIDEO y FOTOS]

miércoles 10 de mayo de 2017

Dwayne Johnson reveló sus intenciones de iniciar una carrera política.

Dwayne Johnson es mundialmente famoso por su personaje de La Roca y por protagonizar la saga de acción Rápidos y Furiosos. Sin embargo, al margen de su faceta deportista y actoral, ahora la celebridad de 45 años quiere incursionar en el mundo de la política.

Así lo dio a conocer en una entrevista con la revista GQ, donde no descartó la posibilidad de iniciar una carrera política para convertirse en el siguiente presiente de los Estados Unidos. ¿Te imaginas a Dwayne Johnson en ese cargo?

‘Creo que es una opción real. Siento que estoy en una posición donde mi palabra cuenta, tiene peso e influencia’, dijo Dwayne Johnson sobre el respaldo que siente de parte de los norteamericanos.

‘Siento que si comparto algunas opiniones políticas, algunas cosas sucederían’, anticipó muy seguro de su éxito como líder. ‘Personalmente creo que si fuera presidente el equilibrio sería importante, también el liderazgo’, agregó Dwayne Johnson.

Asimismo consideró que para ser mandatario es muy importante saber asumir responsabilidades y tener una mente abierta para trabajar en equipo, sin excluir a las personas que piensen de forma distinta. ‘Creo en nuestra seguridad nacional, pero no en prohibir la entrada de inmigrantes’, dijo en referencia a las polémicas políticas migratorias de Donald Trump.

Finalmente afirmó que Estados Unidos está construido por inmigrantes y que cree en la integración social. ¿Se pronostica o no como un buen presidente?

