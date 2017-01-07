sábado 07 de enero de 2017
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes tendrá lugar este domingo 8 de enero con todas las estrellas de Hollywood. 

La versión número 74 de los Golden Globes está a la vuelta de la esquina y todas las estrellas de Hollywood están a la espera que se realice la ceremonia. 

Como se sabe, esta es la ceremonia es la antesala perfecta para los premios Oscar que se realizan en marzo. Los Golden Globes se realizará en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles.

Entre los favoritos a ganar lo premios figuran: El musical La La Land con siete nominaciones, Moonlight con seis, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion con cuatro nominaciones. 

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

CINE:

Mejor película drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Mejor película comedia o musical

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence: La mejor peor de todas
La La Land
Sing Street: Éste es tu momento

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor actriz drama

Amy Adams, La llegada
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Mejor actor drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico
Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Lane
Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Mejor actor comedia o musical

Colin Farrell, La langosta
Ryan Gosling, La La Lane
Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos

Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Mejor película extranjera

Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

Mejor película animada

Kubo y la búsqueda samurái
Moana: Un mar de aventuras
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
Trolls
Zootopia

Mejor score

Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Mejor canción

“Can't Stop the Feeling”, Trolls
“City of Stars”, La La Land
“Faith”, Sing: ¡Ven y canta!
“Gold”, Gold
“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana: Un mar de aventuras

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Mejor actriz drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Mejor actor drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Mejor actor comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

"The Crown"
