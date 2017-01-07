La versión número 74 de los Golden Globes está a la vuelta de la esquina y todas las estrellas de Hollywood están a la espera que se realice la ceremonia.



Como se sabe, esta es la ceremonia es la antesala perfecta para los premios Oscar que se realizan en marzo. Los Golden Globes se realizará en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles.



Entre los favoritos a ganar lo premios figuran: El musical La La Land con siete nominaciones, Moonlight con seis, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion con cuatro nominaciones.



ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:



CINE:



Mejor película drama



Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Mejor película comedia o musical



20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence: La mejor peor de todas

La La Land

Sing Street: Éste es tu momento



Mejor director



Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



Mejor actriz drama



Amy Adams, La llegada

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie



Mejor actor drama



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico

Denzel Washington, Fences



Mejor actriz comedia o musical



Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Lane

Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas



Mejor actor comedia o musical



Colin Farrell, La langosta

Ryan Gosling, La La Lane

Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool



Mejor actor de reparto



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos



Mejor actriz de reparto



Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Mejor guión



Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water



Mejor película extranjera



Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann



Mejor película animada



Kubo y la búsqueda samurái

Moana: Un mar de aventuras

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

Trolls

Zootopia



Mejor score



Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures



Mejor canción



“Can't Stop the Feeling”, Trolls

“City of Stars”, La La Land

“Faith”, Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

“Gold”, Gold

“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana: Un mar de aventuras



TELEVISIÓN



Mejor serie de drama



The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Mejor serie de comedia o musical



Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep



Mejor actriz drama



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Mejor actor drama



Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath



Mejor actriz comedia o musical



Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish



Mejor actor comedia o musical



Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Mejor miniserie o película para TV



American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV



Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation



Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV



Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson



Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV



Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld



Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV



Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson