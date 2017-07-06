jueves 06 de julio de 2017

Kim Kardashian: Su hermano Rob Kardashian publicó fotos íntimas de su ex al descubrir que le fue infiel [VIDEO y FOTOS]

Rob Kardashian, el hermano de Kim Kardashian, se celó por la cólera y filtró fotos íntimas de la madre de su hija.

Las fotos íntimas de Blac Chyna que rob Kardashian publicó.

Rob Kardashian y el video que publicó de Blac Chyna con otro hombre.

El clan más famoso de la televisión está atravesando por una seria pero escandalosa crisis. Y es que Rob Kardashian, hermano de Kim Kardashian, divulgó fotos privadas de la madre de su única hija, Blac Chyna.

En un ataque de celos e ira, el menor de la familia de Kim Kardashian, contó su verdad sobre su relación con la modelo y empresaria, quien además es ex pareja del actual novio de Kylie Jenner. Es así que la acusó de infiel, mala madre y adicta al alcohol y a las drogas.

En su cuenta de Instagram, que más tarde fue cancelada, Rob Kardashian compartió un video de Blac Chyna besando a otro hombre en la casa que él mantiene actualmente. En el texto que acompañaba el clip aseguraba que también se lo envió a ella por mensaje.

‘Ven a pasar tiempo con tu hija en lugar de molestarme y luego acostarte con este tipo. Necesitas ayuda’, le dijo el hermanito de Kim Kardashian en una parte de su largo mensaje en Instagram.

Pero allí no quedó la venganza de Rob Kardashian. En otro post reveló que ese mismo día habló con Blac Chyna y que ella lo sedujo para tener sexo enviándole una serie de imágenes de sus partes íntimas. Esas fotos las compartió en sus redes sociales.

El benjamín de los Kardashian agregó que se siente maltratado y humillado por Blac Chyna. Sin embargo, aseguró que aún la ama, por lo que sigue pagando todas sus cuentas bancarias y caprichos.

Por su lado, Blac Chyna denunció que Rob la maltrataba físicamente. En ese sentido, dijo que se cree ‘intocable’ por pertenecer al clan de las Kardashian, el grupo mediático más popular y adinerado de los Estados Unidos.

