Kim Kardashian: Su hermano Rob Kardashian publicó fotos íntimas de su ex al descubrir que le fue infiel [VIDEO y FOTOS]

El clan más famoso de la televisión está atravesando por una seria pero escandalosa crisis. Y es que Rob Kardashian, hermano de Kim Kardashian, divulgó fotos privadas de la madre de su única hija, Blac Chyna.
En un ataque de celos e ira, el menor de la familia de Kim Kardashian, contó su verdad sobre su relación con la modelo y empresaria, quien además es ex pareja del actual novio de Kylie Jenner. Es así que la acusó de infiel, mala madre y adicta al alcohol y a las drogas.
En su cuenta de Instagram, que más tarde fue cancelada, Rob Kardashian compartió un video de Blac Chyna besando a otro hombre en la casa que él mantiene actualmente. En el texto que acompañaba el clip aseguraba que también se lo envió a ella por mensaje.
#unpopularopinion Yes Rob was kinda wrong for puttin chyna on blast, but alotta people missing the point. She was cheating on him while they were together so the whole "stop slut shaming her" doesn't apply to that incident, after they broke up she was free to do what she wanted. And he has every right to be mad if she's really doin allat while kids are in the house....HE WAS PAYING RENT FOR. I know her body her choice, so y'all are justifying her cheating on him🤔bein in a whole ass relationship and cheating🤔. This ain't wassup. She got his ass tho we can't deny that but that still don't mean she ain't wrong, I hope they stay away from each other and the dads get their kids til she get straightened out. #robkardashian #blacchyna #dream #split #imdone #justmyopinion #followmetho (this pic was sent to me idk who he really is😂)
‘Ven a pasar tiempo con tu hija en lugar de molestarme y luego acostarte con este tipo. Necesitas ayuda’, le dijo el hermanito de Kim Kardashian en una parte de su largo mensaje en Instagram.
Hey its @miggy_santos #miggyinthemorning I am going to leave this up to you. Do you even want to hear me bring up this mess in the morning ? I mean I will and all but since I care about what you and your kids want to hear I thought I would ask. Please comment below xoxox #fresno #993nowfm #robkardashianblacchyna
Pero allí no quedó la venganza de Rob Kardashian. En otro post reveló que ese mismo día habló con Blac Chyna y que ella lo sedujo para tener sexo enviándole una serie de imágenes de sus partes íntimas. Esas fotos las compartió en sus redes sociales.
El benjamín de los Kardashian agregó que se siente maltratado y humillado por Blac Chyna. Sin embargo, aseguró que aún la ama, por lo que sigue pagando todas sus cuentas bancarias y caprichos.
Por su lado, Blac Chyna denunció que Rob la maltrataba físicamente. En ese sentido, dijo que se cree ‘intocable’ por pertenecer al clan de las Kardashian, el grupo mediático más popular y adinerado de los Estados Unidos.
