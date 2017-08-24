Mel B, la ex Spice Girl y el escándalo de tríos sexuales, juegos eróticos y un aborto revelado por su ex niñera

Mel B, la recordada ex Spice Girl, se encuentra envuelta en un verdadero escándalo mediático donde su vida privada ha sido puesta al descubierto por su niñera, quien ha revelado los extraños gustos sexuales de la cantante, además de los juegos eróticos y tríos que, supuestamente, la obligó protagonizar con el exesposo de esta, Stephen Belafonte.



Mel B y Stephen Belafonte anunciaron en el mes de marzo su separación definitiva tras diez años de matrimonio por 'diferencias irreconciliables'. La también jurado de 'America's Got Talent' luego acusaría a su exniñera de haber arruinado su matrimonio. Según la ex Spice Girl, el hombre habría comenzado una relación con la niñera -que hoy tiene 27 años- que habría quedado embarazada.



Ante los ataques de Mel B, Lorrein Gilles, la exniñera, decidió contar su verdad, una verdad que terminaría por hundir la imagen de la artista, que en el pasado ha estado envuelta en escandalosos casos de los que no ha salido bien parada.

Lorraine Gilles, de origen alemán, trabajó como niñera de la ex cantante durante varios años a partir de 2007 y contó a los medios de comunicación británicos que tanto Mel B como Stephen Belafonte la envolvieron en escabrosos juegos eróticos y tríos sexuales.



Si bien, Gilles admitió que mantuvo relaciones sexuales con Belafonte, aclaró que todo fue con consentimiento de Mel B y siempre en su presencia y que todo ocurría a pedido de la ex Spice Girl.

FETICHE



Lorraine Gilles agregó que Mel B tenía una obsesión con grabar los encuentros sexuales, pues no solo se limitaba a participar de ellas o a observar cómo su esposo tenía sexo con la niñera.



"Las únicas veces que Stephen Belafonte y yo mantuvimos relaciones sexuales fue cuando Mel B nos daba instrucciones sobre qué hacer o cuando Mel le pedía que se uniera a nosotras", dijo Gilles, revelando la relación homosexual con su empleadora. "Le gustaba mucho operar como camarógrafa y filmar los encuentros", dijo.



#melb failed marriage is just hemorrhaging #tea on all sides. #Gaysex #Threesomes. To much spice from the former #spicegirls#ABORTION‼️#tmz#metrouk#lorrainegilles#thenanny#stephenbelafonte Una publicación compartida de What's In The News. (@whatsinthenews) el 23 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 8:20 PDT

De otro lado, Lorraine Gilles demandó a la ex empleadora por "daños" en respuesta a las acusaciones de Mel B.