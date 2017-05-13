Michael Jackson: Su hija Paris Jackson se desnuda en Instagram por singular razón [FOTOS]

La hija de Michael Jackson se está convirtiendo en una de las celebridades más famosas. Asiste a eventos y es portada de diferentes revistas. Además, es muy activa en las redes sociales. En su cuenta de Instagram explicó por qué muestra sus fotos desnuda.
Más de una vez, Paris Jackson ha compartido sus fotos haciendo topless en escenarios comunes y ambientes cálidos. Por ejemplo, tomando sol junto a su mascota. La hija de Michael Jackson acotó que no lo de una manera sexual, sino espiritual.
“Los desnudos empezaron como un movimiento para regresar a la naturaleza, expresando libertad, estar sanos, y era una filosofía. Estar desnudos es lo que nos hace humanos. A mí me ayuda a estar más conectada con la madre tierra”, se lee como parte de la explicación que realiza en una foto de Instagram.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
Paris Jackson explica de la mejor forma sus razones para disfrutar del nudismo. “Dejar que tu piel desnuda absorban los ratos del sol. El cuerpo es algo bonito y no importa los problemas que tengas, las cicatrices, el exceso de peso, las marcas o lo que sea. Es bonito que te quieras expresar de forma que estés cómoda”, agregó.
Si te interesó lo que acabas de leer, puedes seguir nuestras últimas publicaciones por Facebook, Twitter, y puedes suscribirte aquí a nuestro newsletter.