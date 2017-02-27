Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake se reencontraron en los premios y así reaccionaron en Twitter [FOTOS]

El saludo y encuentro de Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake en los premios Oscar 2017 provocó comentarios en las redes sociales, quienes recordaron cuando ambos eran parte del 'club de Mickey Mouse'.
Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake alborotaron las redes sociales con su encuentro en los premios Oscar 2017. Incluso, empezaron a circular una fotografía de hace 20 años cuando el actor y el cantante eran parte del 'Club de Mickey Mouse' de Disney.
Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake se conocieron cuando los dos formaban, junto a Christina Aguilera y Britney Spears, del mundo de Disney y se sabe que a pesar del tiempo ambos han mantenido una buena amistad fuera de las pantallas.
En las redes sociales, sobre todo en Twitter, los comentarios no se hicieron esperar y algunos son más que nostálgicos. Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake arrancaron suspiros.
Ojalá lo nuestro hubiera durado tanto como la amistad de Justin Timberlake y Ryan Gosling. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HjJVCgsJMO— TENIENTE CHOCHOS (@chochos) 27 de febrero de 2017
¿Por qué lo nuestro no duró tanto como la amistad de Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake?— K e v i n Q p (@kevintheqp) 27 de febrero de 2017
—Ah, porque soy pobre ya me acorde.🙈 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h8SBrj7E9e
Justin Timberlake and...Ryan Goslingpic.twitter.com/xg9IrnXklS— Carlton Banksy (@rtyson82) 27 de febrero de 2017
Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake have reunited and all is right in the world #Oscars pic.twitter.com/502mNxrdV5— Bustle (@bustle) 27 de febrero de 2017
As a kid Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake :) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9IJVoiBVwX— Şeyma Sayar (@sheymasa) 27 de febrero de 2017
#Oscars Love that this is Ryan Gosling's moment and that Justin Timberlake has to take a backseat. Mickey who?— MR. WILL WONG (@mrwillw) 27 de febrero de 2017
Lmao watching Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling chat it up at #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/etXWColJNY— Kelli ⚔️ (@Kmacmast) 27 de febrero de 2017
I'm not crying you are #oscars pic.twitter.com/H0oi4oxZ1j— Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) 27 de febrero de 2017
Nothing better than Justin and Ryan Gosling during the commercial breaks catching up for the VERY first time after all these years #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Tpb3SBlB1n— Christina (@xtinac) 27 de febrero de 2017
Former roommates Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake 🚨🚨 Mickey Mouse Club reunion happening #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hCb1pVqRHx— morgan (@morgalina_) 27 de febrero de 2017
That was Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake just now... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d2nYy9Fyhl— DJ Forehead. (@brendonbcydurie) 27 de febrero de 2017
I will never tire of seeing Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling together. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aCBVjJmmV3— Lesley Messer (@lesleymesser) 27 de febrero de 2017
OMFG Ryan Gosling And Justin Timberlake Had A Mickey Mouse Club Reunion At The Oscars pic.twitter.com/wv4WQPnZNi— RADHIKA T (@radhikat1) 27 de febrero de 2017