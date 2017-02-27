lunes 27 de febrero de 2017
Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake se reencontraron en los premios y así reaccionaron en Twitter [FOTOS]

Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake alborotaron las redes sociales con su encuentro en los premios Oscar 2017.

El saludo y encuentro de Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake en los premios Oscar 2017 provocó comentarios en las redes sociales, quienes recordaron cuando ambos eran parte del 'club de Mickey Mouse'.

Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake alborotaron las redes sociales con su encuentro en los premios Oscar 2017. Incluso, empezaron a circular una fotografía de hace 20 años cuando el actor y el cantante eran parte del 'Club de Mickey Mouse' de Disney.

Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake se conocieron cuando los dos formaban, junto a Christina Aguilera y Britney Spears, del mundo de Disney y se sabe que a pesar del tiempo ambos han mantenido una buena amistad fuera de las pantallas.

En las redes sociales, sobre todo en Twitter, los comentarios no se hicieron esperar y algunos son más que nostálgicos. Ryan Gosling y Justin Timberlake arrancaron suspiros.

