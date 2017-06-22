Shannen Doherty se recupera del cáncer y luce su melena crecida en paradisíaca playa de México [VIDEO y FOTOS]

La actriz Shannen Doherty, conocida por sus personajes en series como Embrujadas y Beverly Hills: 90201, está recuperándose del cáncer que le diagnosticaron en el 2015. Así se pudo ver recientemente en su cuenta de Instagram, donde publicó una imagen junto a su pareja en México.
Muy feliz y con el cabello un poco crecido después de que lo perdiera en el tratamiento de quimioterapia, Shannen Doherty posó al lado de Kurt Iswarienko en una playa mexicana. ‘Creo que mi marido y yo nos estamos transformando el uno en el otro… #gemelos’, escribió haciendo referencia a que la melena ya le está creciendo.
Hace poco Shannen Doherty se mostró contenta pero prevenida ante la noticia de que su cáncer entró en remisión. ‘¿Qué significa remisión? He oído esa palabra y no tengo ni idea de cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? Sí. Abrumadoras: Sí’, escribió junto a una foto en la que se le ve sentada y cubriéndose la cara con un gorro.
Y es que la actriz permanece muy cauta ya que es consciente de que el cáncer podría aparecerle de nuevo en cualquier momento. ‘Ahora, más esperas. Como todos y cada uno de los miembros de la familia del cáncer sabe, los próximos cinco años son cruciales. Todo el tiempo se producen recurrencias’, afirmó Shannen Doherty en su cuenta de Instagram.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Cabe indicar que Shannen Doherty se volvió una activista de la lucha contra el cáncer desde que fue diagnosticada con la enfermedad en el 2015. Inclusive se atrevió a mandarle un mensaje de aliento a Michael Bublé y a su esposa Luisana Lopilato cuando se hizo público que su pequeño hijo tenía también el mal.
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing.... even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes.... that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
Al momento varias producciones cinematográficas y televisivas que han terminado sus rodajes o se encuentran grabando llevan el nombre de Shannen Doherty, aunque la actriz no ha promocionado ninguna en sus redes sociales. Y es que prefiere utilizar estos medios para mostrar más temas personales como su batalla contra el cáncer.
