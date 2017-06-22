jueves 22 de junio de 2017

Shannen Doherty se recupera del cáncer y luce su melena crecida en paradisíaca playa de México [VIDEO y FOTOS]

Shannen Doherty se mostró claramente recuperada del cáncer que le diagnosticaron en el 2015.

Shannen Doherty lucha contra el cáncer de mama que le detectaron en el 2015. 

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

La actriz Shannen Doherty, conocida por sus personajes en series como Embrujadas y Beverly Hills: 90201, está recuperándose del cáncer que le diagnosticaron en el 2015. Así se pudo ver recientemente en su cuenta de Instagram, donde publicó una imagen junto a su pareja en México.

Muy feliz y con el cabello un poco crecido después de que lo perdiera en el tratamiento de quimioterapia, Shannen Doherty posó al lado de Kurt Iswarienko en una playa mexicana. ‘Creo que mi marido y yo nos estamos transformando el uno en el otro… #gemelos’, escribió haciendo referencia a que la melena ya le está creciendo.

Hace poco Shannen Doherty se mostró contenta pero prevenida ante la noticia de que su cáncer entró en remisión. ‘¿Qué significa remisión? He oído esa palabra y no tengo ni idea de cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? Sí. Abrumadoras: Sí’, escribió junto a una foto en la que se le ve sentada y cubriéndose la cara con un gorro.

I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko

Una publicación compartida de ShannenDoherty (@theshando) el

Y es que la actriz permanece muy cauta ya que es consciente de que el cáncer podría aparecerle de nuevo en cualquier momento. ‘Ahora, más esperas. Como todos y cada uno de los miembros de la familia del cáncer sabe, los próximos cinco años son cruciales. Todo el tiempo se producen recurrencias’, afirmó Shannen Doherty en su cuenta de Instagram.

Cabe indicar que Shannen Doherty se volvió una activista de la lucha contra el cáncer desde que fue diagnosticada con la enfermedad en el 2015. Inclusive se atrevió a mandarle un mensaje de aliento a Michael Bublé y a su esposa Luisana Lopilato cuando se hizo público que su pequeño hijo tenía también el mal.

Al momento varias producciones cinematográficas y televisivas que han terminado sus rodajes o se encuentran grabando llevan el nombre de Shannen Doherty, aunque la actriz no ha promocionado ninguna en sus redes sociales. Y es que prefiere utilizar estos medios para mostrar más temas personales como su batalla contra el cáncer.

