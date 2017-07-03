Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos 2 comienza su rodaje y revelan detalles de la trama y personajes [VIDEO y FOTOS]

lunes 03 de julio de 2017

La segunda entrega de Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos llegará al cine en octubre del 2018

Los fanáticos del universo mágico de Harry Potter están saltando en un pie. Y es que Warner Bros confirmó ya comenzó el rodaje de la secuela de Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos, una película ambientada 70 años antes de que Harry naciera y se enfrentara con Lord Voldemort.

Según el comunicado de la productora, la película se situará en el año 1927. ‘Grindelwald (Johnny Depp/villano) ha conseguido huir y ha estado reclutando más seguidores para su causa. El único que puede detenerlo es el mago que una vez fue su mejor amigo, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Pero necesitará la ayuda del mago que logró detener a Grindelwald, su antiguo estudiante Newt Scamander’, reveló Warner Bros.

Además de confirmar la presencia de Johnny Depp y Jude Law, Warner Bros también anunció la participación otras grandes estrellas del cine. Es así que podremos ver a Ezra Miller como Credence, Zoe Kravistz como Leta Strange, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson y Kevin Guthrie como Abernathy, el jefe del Congreso Mágico de Estados Unidos.

Cabe indicar que según Warner Bros, el sping of de Harry Potter contará con un total de cinco entregas. Al momento, solo hemos visto una, la misma que fue un éxito rotundo en la taquilla de todo el mundo.

La segunda película de la saga, Animales Fantásticos y Dónde Encontrarlos 2, llegará a las salas de cine del mundo el 16 de noviembre del 2018. ¡No podemos esperar más por verla y emocionarnos con las fascinantes aventuras de Newt Scamander.

