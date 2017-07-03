Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos 2 comienza su rodaje y revelan detalles de la trama y personajes [VIDEO y FOTOS]

Los fanáticos del universo mágico de Harry Potter están saltando en un pie. Y es que Warner Bros confirmó ya comenzó el rodaje de la secuela de Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos, una película ambientada 70 años antes de que Harry naciera y se enfrentara con Lord Voldemort.
Según el comunicado de la productora, la película se situará en el año 1927. ‘Grindelwald (Johnny Depp/villano) ha conseguido huir y ha estado reclutando más seguidores para su causa. El único que puede detenerlo es el mago que una vez fue su mejor amigo, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Pero necesitará la ayuda del mago que logró detener a Grindelwald, su antiguo estudiante Newt Scamander’, reveló Warner Bros.
Además de confirmar la presencia de Johnny Depp y Jude Law, Warner Bros también anunció la participación otras grandes estrellas del cine. Es así que podremos ver a Ezra Miller como Credence, Zoe Kravistz como Leta Strange, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson y Kevin Guthrie como Abernathy, el jefe del Congreso Mágico de Estados Unidos.
Plot details for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them have been revealed by Warner Bros. The film will pick up with Johnny Depp's Grindelwald having escaped and “gathering more followers to his cause — elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob (Dan Fogler), but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.” In addition to Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Kravitz, and more, Ezra Miller will also return “whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film” and who “makes a mysterious return.” The sequel will hit theaters on November 16, 2018. The source: Just Jared #fantasticbeasts #fantasticbeastsandwheretofindthem #johnnydepp #grindelwald #albusdumbledore #judelaw #newtscamander #eddieredmayne #katherinewaterston#alisonsudol #danfogler #zoekravitz #ezramiller #jkrowling #warnerbros #sequel
Cabe indicar que según Warner Bros, el sping of de Harry Potter contará con un total de cinco entregas. Al momento, solo hemos visto una, la misma que fue un éxito rotundo en la taquilla de todo el mundo.
The sequel to Fantastic beasts and where to find them begins filming today with director David Yates returning. Eddie Redmayne returns and Jude law joins the cast as a young Albus Dumbledore. The film is due to be released on November 16th 2018. #comingsoon #movie #moviefan #movielover #filming #filmlover #harrypotter #hogwarts #fantasticbeastsandwheretofindthem #sequel
La segunda película de la saga, Animales Fantásticos y Dónde Encontrarlos 2, llegará a las salas de cine del mundo el 16 de noviembre del 2018. ¡No podemos esperar más por verla y emocionarnos con las fascinantes aventuras de Newt Scamander.
