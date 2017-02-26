Oscar 2017: Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de las estatuillas [FOTOS y VIDEO]

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Arrival ("La llegada")

Fences

Hell or High Water ("Nada que perder")

Hidden Figures ("Figuras ocultas")

La La Land ("La ciudad de las estrellas")

Lion ("Un camino a casa")

Manchester by the Sea ("Manchester frente al mar")

Moonlight ("Luz de Luna")

Hacksaw Ridge ("Hasta el último hombre")

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

​Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Kubo and the Two Strings (Laika/Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life as a Zucchini (Gebeka Films)

The Red Turtle (Studio Ghibli/Sony Pictures Classics)

Zootopia (Disney) - ganadora

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

​Viola Davis (Fences) - ganadora

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

​- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) - Ganador

- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

- Dev Patel (Lion)

- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthymis Filipou)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Land of Mine (Dinamarca)

The Salesman (Irán) - ganador

Toni Erdmann (Alemania)

Tanna (Australia)

A Man called Ove (Suecia)



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"13" (Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick)

Fire at Sea (Gianfranco Rosi)

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck)

Life, Animated (Roger Ross Williams)

OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman) - ganador

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Extremis (f/8 Filmworks en asociación con Motto Pictures)

Joe's Violin (Lucky Two Productions)

4.1 Miles (Daphne Matziaraki)

Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)

The White Helmets (Grain Media y Violet Films)

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev /National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats y Lou Hamou-Lhadj/Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley y Cara Speller/Massive Swerve Studios y Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Patrick Osborne)

Piper (Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer/Pixar Animation Studios) - ganador

MEJOR CORTO

Ennemis Intérieurs (Sélim Azzazi)

La Femme et le TGV (Timo von Guten)

Silent Nights (Aske Bang y Kim Magnusson)

Sing (Kristof Deák y Anna Udvardy)

Timecode (Juanjo Giménez)

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Hell or High Water

Moonlight

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

-"Escuadrón Suicida" (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson) - Ganadores

-A Man called Ove (Eva von Bahr y Love Larson)

-Star Trek Beyond (Joel Harlow y Richard Alonzo)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Nicholas Britell (Moonlight)

Thomas Newman ("Pasajeros")

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka (Lion)

Mica Levi (Jackie)



MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Arrival (Sylvain Bellemare) - Ganador

Sully

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land



MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Hacksaw Ridge (Kevin O' Connell) - ganador

La La Land

"Rogue One: una historia de la querra de las qalaxias"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Guy Hendrix Dyas y Gene Serdena ("Pasajeros")

Stuart Craig y Anna Pinnock ("Bestias fantásticas y dónde encontrarlas")

Jess Gonchor y Nancy Haigh (Hail, Caesar!)

Randy Reynolds-Wasco y David Wasco (La La Land)

Patrice Vermette y Paul Hotte (Arrival)



MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Deepwater Horizon

"El libro de la selva"

Kubo and the Two Strings

Doctor Strange

"Rogue One: una historia de la guerra de las galaxias"



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Audition (Emma Stone: escrita por Hurwitz, Pasek y Paul, La La Land)

Can't Stop the Feeling! (Justin Timberlake: escrita por Max Martin, Shellback, & Timberlake, Trolls)

City of Stars (Ryan Gosling: escrita por Justin Hurwitz, Pasek y Paul, La La Land)

How Far I'll Go (Auli'i Cravalho: escrita por Opetaia Foa'i, Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana)

The Empty Chair (Sting: escrita por J. Ralph, Jim: The James Foley Story)

Collen Atwood ganó en la categoría Mejor Vestuario por la película 'Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos'.