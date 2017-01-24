Razzie 2017: Conoce los nominados a lo peor del cine de este año [VIDEOS]

El gran Robert De Niro y otras importantes estrellas del mundo del cine como Ben Affleck, Julia Robers e inclusive Johnny Depp no tendrán lugar entre los nominados a los Oscar. Todo lo contrario, han sido elegidos para recibir los premios Razzie, dedicados a los peor de lo peor de la industria cinematográfica.

Los ganadores recibirán un trofeo pintado con espray en honor a sus desastrosas cintas. La cita es este 25 de febrero, un día antes de los premios de la Academia.

Entre las repudiadas películas se encuentra la segunda entrega de la comedia de culto, Zoolander. Esta película protagonizada por Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller y Will Ferrel recibió nada menos que ocho nominaciones para su director y sus actores principales y de reparto. Una total decepción.

Por su parte, el guapísimo Ben Affleck obtuvo una nominación por su personaje en la película de superhéroes Batman vs Superman, que también fue nominada como peor película, secuela y guion. Cabe indicar que a pesar de las malas críticas, rompió con la taquilla con 873 millones de dólares de ganancias.

Otras películas que compiten por ser la peor de este año son Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental de corte político sobre Hillary Clinton Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Por su parte Naomi Watts también fue elegida por Divergent Series: Allegiant, Johnny Depp por Alicia a través del espejo, Julia roberts por Día de la Madre y Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa. Conoce la lista completa a lo peor del cine aquí:

PEOR PELÍCULA

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2



PEOR ACTOR

Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2



PEOR ACTRIZ

Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day

Rebekah Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In

Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant



PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Nicolas Cage por Snowden

Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2

Jared Leto por Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2



PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2



PEOR DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2



PEOR GUION

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer

Dirty Grandpa – John M. Phillips

Gods of Egypt – Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley

Independence Day: Resurgence – Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright

Suicide Squad – David Ayer



PEOR PAREJA DE LA PANTALLA

Ben Affleck y su peor enemigo Henry Cavill, por Batman vs Superman

Cualquier par de dioses o mortales en Dioses de Egipto

Johhny Depp y su disfraz vomitivo en Alice Through the Looking Glass

Todo el cast de actores una vez respetables de Belleza colateral

Tyler Perry y esa vergonzosa peluca en BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller y su a penas divertido amigo Owen Wilson en Zoolander 2



PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

