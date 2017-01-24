Razzie 2017: Conoce los nominados a lo peor del cine de este año [VIDEOS]

El gran Robert De Niro y otras importantes estrellas del mundo del cine como Ben Affleck, Julia Robers e inclusive Johnny Depp no tendrán lugar entre los nominados a los Oscar. Todo lo contrario, han sido elegidos para recibir los premios Razzie, dedicados a los peor de lo peor de la industria cinematográfica.
Los ganadores recibirán un trofeo pintado con espray en honor a sus desastrosas cintas. La cita es este 25 de febrero, un día antes de los premios de la Academia.
Entre las repudiadas películas se encuentra la segunda entrega de la comedia de culto, Zoolander. Esta película protagonizada por Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller y Will Ferrel recibió nada menos que ocho nominaciones para su director y sus actores principales y de reparto. Una total decepción.
Por su parte, el guapísimo Ben Affleck obtuvo una nominación por su personaje en la película de superhéroes Batman vs Superman, que también fue nominada como peor película, secuela y guion. Cabe indicar que a pesar de las malas críticas, rompió con la taquilla con 873 millones de dólares de ganancias.
Otras películas que compiten por ser la peor de este año son Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental de corte político sobre Hillary Clinton Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Por su parte Naomi Watts también fue elegida por Divergent Series: Allegiant, Johnny Depp por Alicia a través del espejo, Julia roberts por Día de la Madre y Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa. Conoce la lista completa a lo peor del cine aquí:
PEOR PELÍCULA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTOR
Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTRIZ
Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts por Mother’s Day
Rebekah Turner por Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In
Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Nicolas Cage por Snowden
Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2
Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson por Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2
PEOR DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza y Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
PEOR GUION
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer
Dirty Grandpa – John M. Phillips
Gods of Egypt – Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley
Independence Day: Resurgence – Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright
Suicide Squad – David Ayer
PEOR PAREJA DE LA PANTALLA
Ben Affleck y su peor enemigo Henry Cavill, por Batman vs Superman
Cualquier par de dioses o mortales en Dioses de Egipto
Johhny Depp y su disfraz vomitivo en Alice Through the Looking Glass
Todo el cast de actores una vez respetables de Belleza colateral
Tyler Perry y esa vergonzosa peluca en BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller y su a penas divertido amigo Owen Wilson en Zoolander 2
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
