Emmy 2017: Esta es la lista completa de nominados [VIDEOS y FOTOS]

Este jueves se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017. 'Saturday Night Live', popular por sus parodias del presidente Donald Trump, y la serie de ciencia ficción de HBO 'Westworld', recibieron el mayor número de nominaciones (22).
Por otro lado la serie de terror 'Stranger Things' y la de antología 'FEUD: Bette and Joan', obtuvieron 18 nominaciones a los Emmy 2017.
Una de las grandes ausentes fue, sin duda, 'Game of Thrones'. La serie estrenará su séptima temporada este domingo 16 de julio, por lo que no quedó incluida en el periodo de nominaciones. Se espera que en el 2018 lidere la lista de los Emmy.
La ceremonia de los Emmy 2017 se realizará el próximo domingo 17 de septiembre, en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.
AQUÍ LA LISTA COMPLETA:
MEJOR DRAMA
Better call Saul
The crown
The handmaid’s tale
House of cards
Stranger things
This is us
Westworld
MEJOR COMEDIA
Atlanta
Blackish
Master of none
Modern family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
Big little lies
Fargo
Feud
The night of
Genius
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
Viola Davis (Cómo defender un asesino)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The handmaid’s tale)
Keri Russell (The americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of cards)
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown (This is us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is us)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American crime)
Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud)
Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Reese Witherspoon (Big little lies)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA
Riz Ahmed (The night of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)
Robert DeNiro (Wizard of lies)
Evan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The night of)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Pamela Adlon (Better things)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of none)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)