Emmy 2017: Esta es la lista completa de nominados [VIDEOS y FOTOS]

Este jueves se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017. 'Saturday Night Live', popular por sus parodias del presidente Donald Trump, y la serie de ciencia ficción de HBO 'Westworld', recibieron el mayor número de nominaciones (22).

Por otro lado la serie de terror 'Stranger Things' y la de antología 'FEUD: Bette and Joan', obtuvieron 18 nominaciones a los Emmy 2017.

Una de las grandes ausentes fue, sin duda, 'Game of Thrones'. La serie estrenará su séptima temporada este domingo 16 de julio, por lo que no quedó incluida en el periodo de nominaciones. Se espera que en el 2018 lidere la lista de los Emmy.

La ceremonia de los Emmy 2017 se realizará el próximo domingo 17 de septiembre, en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.

AQUÍ LA LISTA COMPLETA:

MEJOR DRAMA

Better call Saul

The crown

The handmaid’s tale

House of cards

Stranger things

This is us

Westworld



MEJOR COMEDIA

Atlanta

Blackish

Master of none

Modern family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

'House of Cards' estrenó su quinta temporada.



MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

Big little lies

Fargo

Feud

The night of

Genius



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

Viola Davis (Cómo defender un asesino)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The handmaid’s tale)

Keri Russell (The americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of cards)

Es la serie más cara en la historia de Netflix. El presupuesto para la realización de "The Crown" es de 100 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con Vanity Fair.



MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown (This is us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is us)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big little lies)

Westworld: Anthony Hopkins



MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA

Riz Ahmed (The night of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Robert DeNiro (Wizard of lies)

Evan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The night of)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon (Better things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Eleven de la serie Stranger Things



MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of none)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)