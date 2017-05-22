La noche más esperaba por los amantes de la música tuvo lugar ayer en el auditorio T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas. Allí se congregaron cientos de las más famosas celebridades para presenciar los Billboard Music Awards 2017, unos premios dedicados a lo mejor de la industria musical.

La conducción de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 estuvo a cargo de la bella actriz Vanessa Hudgens, famosa por High School Musical, y del músico Ludacris, quien ya estuvo presentando la gala en tres oportunidades anteriores. ¡De lujo!

El gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 fue el canadiense Drake, quien logró un récord absoluto con nada menos que 13 estatuillas. No te pierdas la lista completa de ganadores de todas las categorías a continuación.

Artista del año:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Mejor Artista Femenino:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia



Mejor Artista Masculino:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Mejor canción Top 100:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer,"

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"



Mejor álbum Billboard 200:

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy



Mejor artista nuevo:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn



Premio al éxito de los charts de Billboard:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor dúo/grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N' Roses

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor artista Billboard 200:

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Mejor artista Hot 100:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Artista con más ventas:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor artista en radio:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor artista streaming:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor artista en redes sociales:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes



Mejor tour del año

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista de R&B

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd



Mejor gira de R&B

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna



Mejor artista de Rap

J. Colee

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd



Mejor gira de rap

Drake

Future

Kanye West



Mejor artista de country

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean



Mejor gira de country

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks



Mejor artista de rock

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Mejor gira de rock

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band



Mejor artista latino

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam



Mejor artista de música dance / electrónica

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling



Mejor artista de música cristiana

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin



Mejor artista de gospel

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker



Mejor álbum – ranking Billboard 200

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy



Mejor banda sonora / álbum de elenco

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Mejor álbum de R&B

Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy



Mejor álbum de rap

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service



Mejor álbum de country

Jason Aldean, They Don't Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord



Mejor álbum de rock

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface



Mejor álbum latino

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo



Mejor álbum de música dance / electrónica

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough



Mejor álbum de música cristiana

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed



Mejor álbum de gospel

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2



Mejor canción – ranking hot 100

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"



Canción más vendida

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla "One Dance"

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"



Mejor canción de radio

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"



Mejor canción online (audio)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Mejor canción online (video)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

Desiigner, "Panda"

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"



Mejor colaboración

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"



Mejor canción de R&B

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"



Mejor colaboración en R&B

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, "Come And See Me"

Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"



Mejor canción de rap

Desiigner, "Panda"

Drake, "Fake Love"

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad And Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"



Mejor colaboración en rap

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, "Bad Things"

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"



Mejor canción de country

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"



Mejor colaboración en country

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, "Different For Girls"

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, "Kill A Word"

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, "Sober Saturday Night"



Mejor canción en rock

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X

Ambassadors, "Sucker For Pain"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

X Ambassadors, "Unsteady"



Mejor canción latina

Daddy Yankee, "Shaky Shaky"

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"

Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Carlos Vives & Shakira, "La Bicicleta"



Mejor álbum de música dance /electrónica

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water"

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You"



Canción cristiana más popular

Lauren Daigle, "Trust In You"

Hillary Scott & The Family, "The Will"

Skillet, "Feel Invincible"

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, "Eye Of The Storm"

Zach Williams, "Chain Breaker"



Canción de gospel más popular

Jekalyn Carr, "You're Bigger"

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"

Kirk Franklin, "Wanna Be Happy??"

Travis Greene, "Made A Way"

Hezekiah Walker, "Better"

TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER

Si te interesó lo que acabas de leer, puedes seguir nuestras últimas publicaciones por Facebook, Twitter, y puedes suscribirte aquí a nuestro newsletter.

