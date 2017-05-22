La noche más esperaba por los amantes de la música tuvo lugar ayer en el auditorio T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas. Allí se congregaron cientos de las más famosas celebridades para presenciar los Billboard Music Awards 2017, unos premios dedicados a lo mejor de la industria musical.
La conducción de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 estuvo a cargo de la bella actriz Vanessa Hudgens, famosa por High School Musical, y del músico Ludacris, quien ya estuvo presentando la gala en tres oportunidades anteriores. ¡De lujo!
El gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 fue el canadiense Drake, quien logró un récord absoluto con nada menos que 13 estatuillas. No te pierdas la lista completa de ganadores de todas las categorías a continuación.
Artista del año:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Mejor Artista Masculino:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Mejor canción Top 100:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer,"
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Mejor álbum Billboard 200:
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor artista nuevo:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Premio al éxito de los charts de Billboard:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor dúo/grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista Billboard 200:
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Mejor artista Hot 100:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Artista con más ventas:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista en radio:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista streaming:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista en redes sociales:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Mejor tour del año
Justin Bieber
Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista de R&B
Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Mejor gira de R&B
Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Mejor artista de Rap
J. Colee
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Mejor gira de rap
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Mejor artista de country
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Mejor gira de country
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Mejor artista de rock
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Mejor gira de rock
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista latino
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Mejor artista de música dance / electrónica
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Mejor artista de música cristiana
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Mejor artista de gospel
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Mejor álbum – ranking Billboard 200
Beyonce, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor banda sonora / álbum de elenco
Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Mejor álbum de R&B
Beyonce, Lemonade
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor álbum de rap
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Mejor álbum de country
Jason Aldean, They Don't Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Mejor álbum de rock
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Mejor álbum latino
J Balvin, Energia
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Mejor álbum de música dance / electrónica
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
The Chainsmokers, Collage
Flume, Skin
Kygo, Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
Mejor álbum de música cristiana
Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Joey + Rory, Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
Skillet, Unleashed
Mejor álbum de gospel
Tamela Mann, One Way
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Travis Greene, The Hill
Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Mejor canción – ranking hot 100
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Canción más vendida
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Mejor canción de radio
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Mejor canción online (audio)
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Mejor canción online (video)
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
Desiigner, "Panda"
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Mejor colaboración
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Mejor canción de R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Mejor colaboración en R&B
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, "Come And See Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Mejor canción de rap
Desiigner, "Panda"
Drake, "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Mejor colaboración en rap
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Mejor canción de country
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"
Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Mejor colaboración en country
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, "Different For Girls"
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, "Setting The World On Fire"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, "Sober Saturday Night"
Mejor canción en rock
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X
Ambassadors, "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Twenty One Pilots, "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors, "Unsteady"
Mejor canción latina
Daddy Yankee, "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"
Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira, "La Bicicleta"
Mejor álbum de música dance /electrónica
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You"
Canción cristiana más popular
Lauren Daigle, "Trust In You"
Hillary Scott & The Family, "The Will"
Skillet, "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams, "Chain Breaker"
Canción de gospel más popular
Jekalyn Carr, "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin, "Wanna Be Happy??"
Travis Greene, "Made A Way"
Hezekiah Walker, "Better"
TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER
Si te interesó lo que acabas de leer, puedes seguir nuestras últimas publicaciones por Facebook, Twitter, y puedes suscribirte aquí a nuestro newsletter.