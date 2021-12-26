1 de 21
LAS ENTREVISTAS DEL 2021

“PPK, Vizcarra y Merino traicionaron a la población”
YONHY LESCANO (24/01/2021)

“Estoy preparado para ser presidente del país”
GEORGE FORSYTH (28/02/2021)

“Soy muy bueno para momentos de crisis, sería un presidente de guerra”
HERNANDO DE SOTO (14/03/2021)

“Castillo y Cerrón son una combinación explosiva”
CARLOS MELÉNDEZ (09/04/2021)

“Castillo es una persona que no está preparada para gobernar”
DIEGO ACUÑA (13/06/2021)

“Prefiero ser la ‘Caperucita’ que el ‘lobby feroz’”
VERÓNIKA MENDOZA (21/02/2021)

“Vizcarra es un lagarto raro y Sagasti es proterruco”
RAFAEL LÓPEZ ALIAGA (07/03/2021)

“La propuesta económica de Castillo es peor que la pandemia”
JUAN CARLOS TAFUR (18/04/2021)

“El chavismo es un peligro para el Perú”
KEIKO FUJIMORI (30/04/2021)

“La única solución es dar paso a nuevas elecciones”
FERNÁN ALTUVE (20/06/2021)

“Este Jurado Nacional de Elecciones está totalmente descalificado”
LOURDES FLORES NANO (27/06/2021)

“Hay irregularidades en la elección que deberían aclararse”
MÁVILA HUERTAS (11/07/2021)

“Castillo, cuídate de la gente que te rodea”
OLLANTA HUMALA (25/07/2021)

“El plan de Perú Libre es de corte socialista y lleva a la destrucción de la economía”
FEDERICO SALAZAR (15/08/2021)

“Hay ministros vinculados al pensamiento Gonzalo”
MÓNICA DELTA (19/09/2021)

“Es un derecho no reconocer a un presidente elegido con trampa”
DANIEL CÓRDOVA (04/07/2021)

“Cerrón tiene una gran mochila que puede hacer caer al próximo gobierno”
CÉSAR COMBINA (18/07/2021)

“Si cierran el Congreso, nos vamos todos”
ROBERTO CHIABRA (08/08/2021)

“En la calle, la gente pide vacancia”
MARÍA DEL CARMEN ALVA (05/09/2021)

“Van cien días de desgobierno y alza de precios”
ALEJANDRO CAVERO (07/11/2021)

