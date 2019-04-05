viernes 05 de abril de 2019
Estás leyendo "Avengers: Endgame": Proyectan 10 minutos de la película a periodistas y esto es lo que se sabe

"Avengers: Endgame": Proyectan 10 minutos de la película a periodistas y esto es lo que se sabe

Joe y Anthony Russo, directores de la película, hicieron un alto en el trabajo de edición final de 'Avengers:Endgame' para mostrar un nuevo avance.

Avengers: Endgame: fecha de estreno en México, España, USA, América Latina y el resto del mundo | Avengers 4
"Avengers: Endgame": Nuevos afiches de la película de Marvel (Foto: Marvel)
PERCY VARGAS

Más sobre:

Avengers,

Avengers Endgame,

Marvel

Cada vez falta menos para el estreno mundial de 'Avengers: Endgame' y los directores de la cinta, Joe y Anthony Russo continúan trabajando en lo que será el producto final que veremos en los cines. Este viernes 5 de abril se hizo una proyección especial para periodistas en Estados Unidos y aquí te contamos qué sucedió.

Los 'Russo Brothers' hicieron un alto en el trabajo de edición final de 'Avengers:Endgame' (Así es, la película aún continua siendo editada) para presentar a un grupo de periodistas un 'avance especial' de 10 minutos de la película.

La cita para la muestra exclusiva de 'Avengers: Endgame' fue en The Walt Disney Studios, en Burbank, California; allí los afortunados espectadores vieron algunos avances e imágenes que ya se mostraron en los tráilers.

Según cuentan los periodistas en sus cuentas de Twitter, Disney les ha pedido que no revelen explícitamente lo que se vio en la proyección especial, sin embargo, todas las reacciones sobre lo que apreciaron son muy positivas y aumentan la emoción de los fans previo al estreno.

En conversación con ComicBook.com, Joe Russo reveló que la duración total es de “3 horas y 58 segundos” y ya no 3 horas y 2 minutos como se había filtrado semanas antes. 

“Acabamos de acelerar los créditos, eso es lo que hicimos”, fue lo que dio a conocer Joe Russo a pocas semanas del estreno de la esperada película.

'Avengers: Endgame' es producida por Kevin Feige y dirigida por Anthony y Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau y Stan Lee son los productores ejecutivos, y el guion es de Christopher Markus y Stephen McFeely.

