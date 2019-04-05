"Avengers: Endgame": Proyectan 10 minutos de la película a periodistas y esto es lo que se sabe

Cada vez falta menos para el estreno mundial de 'Avengers: Endgame' y los directores de la cinta, Joe y Anthony Russo continúan trabajando en lo que será el producto final que veremos en los cines. Este viernes 5 de abril se hizo una proyección especial para periodistas en Estados Unidos y aquí te contamos qué sucedió.
Los 'Russo Brothers' hicieron un alto en el trabajo de edición final de 'Avengers:Endgame' (Así es, la película aún continua siendo editada) para presentar a un grupo de periodistas un 'avance especial' de 10 minutos de la película.
La cita para la muestra exclusiva de 'Avengers: Endgame' fue en The Walt Disney Studios, en Burbank, California; allí los afortunados espectadores vieron algunos avances e imágenes que ya se mostraron en los tráilers.
Got to check out some footage for #AvengersEndgame at Disney studios & honestly its torture because while I'm happy to see some of the faces I love step into the spotlight, it's a denouement for maybe the ones I love the most. pic.twitter.com/CQ0R1QbBwG— Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) 6 de abril de 2019
I have now screened #AvengersEndgame footage and all I can say is that you are not prepared for what's coming. Endgame is going to be craaazzzyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/WR99AafXik— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) 6 de abril de 2019
Wow! The Russo Brothers just showed us 10 minutes of #AvengersEndgame footage, and it looks amazing. Can’t say much but it was definitely the final 10 minutes of the film and it involves Thanos, Cap, Tony, and Wolverine (!) doing a choreographed dance number. Anyway, cool stuff! pic.twitter.com/NDOH9YEotB— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) 6 de abril de 2019
Según cuentan los periodistas en sus cuentas de Twitter, Disney les ha pedido que no revelen explícitamente lo que se vio en la proyección especial, sin embargo, todas las reacciones sobre lo que apreciaron son muy positivas y aumentan la emoción de los fans previo al estreno.
En conversación con ComicBook.com, Joe Russo reveló que la duración total es de “3 horas y 58 segundos” y ya no 3 horas y 2 minutos como se había filtrado semanas antes.
“Acabamos de acelerar los créditos, eso es lo que hicimos”, fue lo que dio a conocer Joe Russo a pocas semanas del estreno de la esperada película.
'Avengers: Endgame' es producida por Kevin Feige y dirigida por Anthony y Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau y Stan Lee son los productores ejecutivos, y el guion es de Christopher Markus y Stephen McFeely.
Still thinking about the footage I saw tonight of #AvengersEndgame . It was only about 10 minutes but I’m shook 😱 pic.twitter.com/wga9RY4s8F— Jessica McDonald (@healthy_mouse) 6 de abril de 2019
Just witnessed the brilliance of Joe and Anthony Russo as they bring @Avengers back to the #MCU one last time! You are not ready...seriously I am literally having a moment🤗🤗 #AvengersEndgame#marvelcomics #thecurvycritic pic.twitter.com/MY4SoNSgAE— Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) 6 de abril de 2019
Watched 2 clips from #Avengers#Endgame ahead of press day. 🤫 Directors Anthony & Joe Russo took out time from post production to introduce clips & hang with press for a bit. pic.twitter.com/BW9KRWvUXP— CineMovie TV (@CineMovie) 6 de abril de 2019
So @JakesTakes & I are on Walt Disney Studios lot at the exact moment the @Russo_Brothers are finishing Avengers: Endgame tonight!!— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) 6 de abril de 2019
We saw roughly 10 min of footage. Joe and Anthony introduced it, talked to us afterwards & literally walked in the next building to finish editing. pic.twitter.com/0lWRc2CflP
Our CA reporter attended a screening of scenes from Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers introduced it before heading back to work. #AvengersEndgame#marvel pic.twitter.com/h3IMJ17x9M— Denise at Mousesteps (@Mousesteps) 6 de abril de 2019
Guys.— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) 6 de abril de 2019
The @Russo_Brothers surprised us at the special @Avengers: Endgame footage presentation before the junket. pic.twitter.com/uZ0NxLNSXh
The Russo brothers welcomed us to a footage screening of #Avengers#Endgame. Footage was awesome and now I’m more excited! That’s saying something! #avengersendgamepic.twitter.com/l9hlAkTwSH— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) 6 de abril de 2019