La organización de los 26° Critics Choice Awards dio a conocer este lunes los nominados para la categoría TV. La ceremonia se celebrará el 7 de marzo en el canal CW y Taye Diggs será el anfitrión por tercera vez.

Los nominados para películas y el formato de cómo se desarrollará la vigésima sexta ceremonia se conocerá el 7 de febrero.

“En un año en el que la necesidad de entretenimiento era innegable, la industria se unió para ofrecer hermosas series que nos deleitaron, educaron, desafiaron y, lo más importante, nos unieron a todos”, comentó a Deadline el director ejecutivo de Critics Choice Associations, Joey Berlin.

Netflix fue la plataforma que lideró el listado con 26 nominaciones en total. Mientras que HBO y HBO Max obtuvieron 24, muy cerca de Netflix. Mira la lista completa:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K.Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor - The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC) )

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett - País de Lovecraft (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K . Williams - País de Lovecraft (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu )

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae - Inseguro (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell - Lista de reproducción extraordinaria de Zoey (NBC)

Mark Proksch - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells - Lunes Negro (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson - The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Gente normal (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney +)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Significa para mí (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal - Gente normal (Hulu)

Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo - Sé que esto es cierto (HBO)

Morgan Spector - La trama en contra América (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett - Sra. América (FX)

Michaela Coel - Puedo destruirte (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Gente normal (Hulu)

Shira Haas - Poco ortodoxa (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Daveed Diggs - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)

John Turturro - The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Uzo Aduba - Señora América (FX)

Betsy Brandt - Almas gemelas (AMC)

Marielle Heller - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)

Margo Martindale - Señora América (FX)

Winona Ryder - La conspiración contra Estados Unidos (HBO)

Tracey Ullman - Señora América (FX)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal con Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC / Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

Fortune Feimster: Dulce y salado (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 horas para matar (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Fin de los tiempos divertidos (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Bienvenido a Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: Amo todo (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE CORTA

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Entrenamiento de ética con Kim Wexler (AMC / Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre $ h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

