Demi Lovato demuestra su agradecimiento a sus mejores amigos por apoyarla en “sus momentos más oscuros”

Tras compartir un grato tiempo con sus amigos Sara Mitchell y Matthew Montgomery, Demi Lovato escribió un sentido mensaje donde menciona la importancia de su amistad, especialmente después de su sobredosis de julio de 2018.
Junto a una fotografía de los tres durante sus vacaciones, la cantante les mostró su amor y cariño por haber permanecido a su lado.
"Tengo tanta suerte de tener dos mejores amigos con almas tan increíbles, talentosas y creativas que me inspiran a diario. Y que me apoyan tanto en todo lo que hago”, escribió Demi Lovato en Instagram.
La artista de 26 años continuó diciendo que Sara y Matthew han permanecido con ella desde entonces, asegurándose que estuviera bien en cada momento posible.
“Lo más importante es que nunca me abandonaron como lo hicieron los demás cuando pasaba por m****… Estuvieron ahí para escuchar, sin juzgar y solo amarme, nunca podré expresar lo que eso significanpara mí”, reveló Demi Lovato.
#ThreeCourseMeal... just me and my best friends living our best lives.. Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef. I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do.. You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through shit.. you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week 💗 @sirahsays @matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
La intérprete de “Sober”, regresó de su viaje el sábado, el cual lo habría realizado para celebrar sus recientes logros, ya que hace poco cumplió 6 meses de sobriedad y alcanzó un nuevo título en jiu-jitsu.
La artista desde entonces ha compartido con sus seguidores de Instagram algunas sensuales fotografías en bikini, que han cautivado a sus fanáticos.