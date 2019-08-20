Demi Lovato muestra el video conmovedor de sus fans que la hizo llorar en su cumpleaños

Demi Lovato mostró cómo en sus redes sociales fue su celebración de su cumpleaños número 27. La joven cantante compartió un video donde la vemos apagando las velas de su torta en compañía de Ariana Grande y su representante Scooter Braun y otros dos amigos.
Pero la cantante no ha querido dejar de lado a sus miles de seguidores, quienes la respaldan todo el tiempo y siempre están al tanto de sus movimientos.
Por ello, la intérprete de “Sorry not Sorry” publicó un video que es protagonizado por sus fanáticos.
La publicación ha generado gran impacto entre sus fans y rápidamente han viralizado el video.
“Por dónde empezar. Hoy fue uno de los días más felices de mi vida. ¡No porque fuera mi cumpleaños, no solo porque estoy viviendo mi sueño y estaba haciendo algo tan emocionante hoy, sino por mis amigos, mi familia y MIS LOVÁTICOS!”, inicia en su mensaje la cantante estadounidense.
“Este cumpleaños fue surrealista, estimulante, inspirador, divertido, conmovedor. Todo lo positivo que puedas imaginar. Ese fue mi cumpleaños. Este primer video no solo me hizo llorar de gratitud porque los presenta a ustedes, sus palabras y algunos de mis momentos favoritos en la vida, sino que el segundo video es una representación perfecta de lo jodidamente divertidos que son”, agregó la Demi Lovato.
Al final de su texto, la artista agradece inmensamente el soporte que le dan sus seguidores.
“La tercera foto es de mis fanáticos el año pasado llevándome recortes de cartón de mí por la ciudad e incluso me dieron un pastel No tienes idea de cuánto los amo a todos. ¡Gracias, gracias, GRACIAS POR EL AMOR, LA INSPIRACIÓN Y LA MOTIVACIÓN! Y gracias@kingcinders para el video y soporte”, finalizó.