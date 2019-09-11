Demi Lovato renueva su apariencia con imponente look y el cabello verde | FOTOS

Demi Lovato sigue sorprendiendo al mundo con sus publicaciones en redes sociales. Luego de enviar un potente mensaje de amor propio con una fotografía de ella en la playa, la cantante ha presentado su renovado look.
A través de sus stories en Instagram, la intérprete de “Heart attack” y “Sorry not sorry” compartió una fotografía suya revelando que se cortó el cabello. Además, se pintó las puntas de verde fosforescente.
“En caso de que alguno se haya olvidado, ¡Sí! Mi cabello ahora es verde”, escribió Demi Lovato como mensaje sobre la instantánea.
Este es el nuevo look de la cantante Demi Lovato. (Foto: Captura)
Recordemos que hace algunos días, Demi compartió una fotografía suya en bikini, donde se evidencia su celulitis en las piernas; hecho que ella ha resaltado orgullosa con una poderosa publicación.
“…aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de poseer un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y continuará asombrándome cuando algún día dé a luz", finalizó.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT
Cabe señalar que Demi Lovato regresó hace un tiempo a las redes sociales, después de una lucha prolongada contra la bulimia, trastorno que afrontó con terapias y tratamientos por muchos años.