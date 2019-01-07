Kendall Jenner sorprende con una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado | VIDEO

Kendall Jenner, quien se hizo conocida gracias a su famosa hermana Kim Kardashian y al reality que protagoniza su familia, sorprendió a todos el último sábado al anunciar que haría una revelación sobre su vida personal.
Kris Jenner, su madre y representante, se pronunció al respecto e indicó que se trataba de la noticia “más cruda” sobre el pasado de su hija y que hablaría con la intención de generar un impacto y ayudar a otras personas.
Kendall Jenner hizo el anuncio el último domingo a través de Twitter, donde compartió un video en el que cuenta que sus problemas con el acné hicieron que se sintiera insegura cuando inició su carrera, pues se convirtió en blanco de críticas.
La modelo indicó que fue gracias a un tratamiento especial que logró tener la imagen que tiene actualmente. “Espero poder ayudar a la gente y mostrarles que gracias a este producto me limpie y quizá ustedes también puedan", dijo.
Sin embargo, Kendall Jenner ha sido duramente criticada por sus detractores en redes sociales, quienes se han burlado de la modelo por realice esta campaña de intriga para finalmente promocionar un producto de belleza.
all that drama and crying to announce you get breakouts. really living up to the name kendull pic.twitter.com/GsHKZ8eAB2— la bella vita (@drugproblem) 7 de enero de 2019
This was the big announcement.. pic.twitter.com/Q5OiDPfIGT— Crystal🍭 (@mungyyy) 7 de enero de 2019
is that your announcement?— corey (@bitchoji) 7 de enero de 2019
Tell me I haven’t been refreshing Twitter all day just to find out that you’re the new face of proactiv— Fiona (@xfionawhite) 7 de enero de 2019
We all have acne, why making such a big deal about it like was something anormal ? Building a whole promo around a sponsorship with a pathetic backstory, claiming it is life changing...honestly, this is kinda insulting towards people like me who truly suffer with acne.— Sofia (@sofia_brh) 7 de enero de 2019
How do you deal with nails constantly growing out of your fingers? I have to use a nail clipper constantly and I find myself losing jobs cause I’m spending so much time on it.— William Holman (@WilliamFHolman) 7 de enero de 2019
Omg Kendall!!! I stupidly thought that u were actually different from the rest of ur clan. How very disappointing 🤯— Tracey Gadischkie (@mrsgadischkie) 7 de enero de 2019
i rly thot u were gonna tell us u tried to commit suicide at 14 but nah it's just acne smh— Paige Skinner (@paginaskinner) 7 de enero de 2019
So sorry for what you’ve had to go through Kendall. I can’t imagine how difficult your life must have been to deal with breakouts like regular humans while traveling the globe as the highest paid super model in the world. I commend your bravery.— Michelle Nicole (@michelledalba) 7 de enero de 2019