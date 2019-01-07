lunes 07 de enero de 2019
Kendall Jenner sorprende con una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado | VIDEO

La integrante del clan Kardashian ofreció su testimonio con la intención de generar un impacto y ayudar a otras personas, pero las críticas no se hicieron esperar.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner sorprende al realizar una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado. (Foto: EFE)

Kendall Jenner sorprende al realizar una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado. (Foto: EFE)

Kendall Jenner sorprende al realizar una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado. (Foto: EFE)

Kendall Jenner sorprende al realizar una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado. (Foto: EFE)

Kendall Jenner sorprende al realizar una “cruda” revelación sobre su pasado. (Foto: EFE)

Redacción Trome

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, quien se hizo conocida gracias a su famosa hermana Kim Kardashian y al reality que protagoniza su familia, sorprendió a todos el último sábado al anunciar que haría una revelación sobre su vida personal.

Kris Jenner, su madre y representante, se pronunció al respecto e indicó que se trataba de la noticia “más cruda” sobre el pasado de su hija y que hablaría con la intención de generar un impacto y ayudar a otras personas.

Kendall Jenner hizo el anuncio el último domingo a través de Twitter, donde compartió un video en el que cuenta que sus problemas con el acné hicieron que se sintiera insegura cuando inició su carrera, pues se convirtió en blanco de críticas.

La modelo indicó que fue gracias a un tratamiento especial que logró tener la imagen que tiene actualmente. “Espero poder ayudar a la gente y mostrarles que gracias a este producto me limpie y quizá ustedes también puedan", dijo.

Sin embargo, Kendall Jenner ha sido duramente criticada por sus detractores en redes sociales, quienes se han burlado de la modelo por realice esta campaña de intriga para finalmente promocionar un producto de belleza.

