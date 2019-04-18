Khloé Kardashian envía emotivo saludo de cumpleaños a su hermana Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian usó su cuenta de Instagram para mostrar que siente un gran amor por su familia. La socialité aprovechó su publicación para poder saludar a su hermana Kourtney Kardashian por su cumpleaños número 40.
"Feliz cumpleaños dulce @kourtneykardash", indicó
Khloé Kardashian. "Estoy completamente obsesionada con todos y cada uno de mis hermanos", indicó la modelo.
"Tú y yo tenemos un vínculo increíblemente raro y que nunca podrá romperse. Eres mi mejor amiga, una de los pocos con los que puedo contar más en mi vida. Estoy muy agradecida por eso", dice Khloé Kardashian en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
"Sé que muchas personas pasan la vida sin su hermana como su mejor amiga o sin una hermana en general y no sé cómo lo hacen", señala Khloé Kardashian. "Honestamente, sin ti mi vida sería aburrida y no tan plena. Hoy y todos los días, rezo para que tu alma se despierte y, desde lo más profundo. ¡Te quiero!", sentencia la figura de las redes sociales.
Khloé Kardashian también usó sus historias de Instagram para publicar diversas fotografías junto a sus hermanas que delatan la gran relación que tienen.
Khloe Kardashian publicó una fotografía junto a sus hermanas. (Foto: Instagram)
