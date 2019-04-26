Kim Kardashian cautiva a sus seguidores con fotografías en bikini durante sus vacaciones en Bali

La socialité Kim Kardashian es considerada un ícono de la belleza a nivel mundial, y no es para menos ya que sus constantes fotografías en redes sociales comprueban por qué se hizo acreedora de ese título.

Ahora, en una reciente sesión fotográfica, la esposa del cantante Kanye West cautivó a sus millones de seguidores en Instagram al compartir una serie de fotografías en bikini.

En las imágenes, Kim Kardashian hace gala de toda su sensualidad con un conjunto rosado que resalta su bien trabajada figura. Además, la modelo aparece a bordo de un gran barco.

“¿Quién vio el último episodio de KUWTK (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) cuando estábamos en Bali? Continuamos esta semana en Bali, así que asegúrate de sintonizar E!”, escribió Kim como leyenda de su publicación.

Su interacción en redes sociales es tan alta que en solo una hora desde su publicación, las fotografías de Kim Kardashian en bikini han obtenido más de 1’001,643 ‘corazones’ en la red social.

Cabe señalar que hace algunas semanas Kim Kardashian reveló que se encontraba estudiando para convertirse en abogada. En entrevista a Vogue, la modelo señaló que si bien no ha ingresado a la escuela de leyes, inició sus estudios de cuatro años con una firma de abogados de San Francisco y que su objetivo es tomar el "Bar exam" en 2022.

