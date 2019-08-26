Jordyn Woods rompe su silencio y habla de su alejamiento de Kylie Jenner | FOTOS

La modelo Jordyn Woods se sinceró y habló del fin de su amistad con la hermana menor del clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner , de quien se distanció luego que se revelara que Woods besó al novio de Khloé Kardashian.
En una reciente entrevista con Teen Vogue, la modelo de 21 años, se refirió al fin de su amistad con Kylie Jenner en febrero pasado.
Cuando se le preguntó acerca de su "ruptura de amistad" con la socialité, Woods respondió: "¿Cuál es la definición de una ruptura?".
I’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response on my @teenvogue article on which I opened up about mental health. I think this is a honest conversation we should have more amongst all groups, especially in our community. Based on studies, half of adults will experience difficulties with mental health. It’s ok to not be ok and it’s ok to talk about it. I wish it was mandatory in schools to take emotional intelligence courses and in that case we may be able to see the signs of a person struggling, mass shooters, harmful people, etc. SOONER. It will also help us figure out how to navigate your thoughts and your mind through this crazy time we live in. No matter what status, or how big or how small, we all are dealing with something. Everything starts within and your mind holds the most power. Let’s talk about it!
Luego, la modelo buscó la definición en su teléfono y la leyó en voz alta, diciendo: "Es la separación de algo en varias piezas o secciones. El final de una relación. Esas son las dos cosas. Lo que preguntaría es: '¿Realmente termina algo? ¿O es un ciclo?".
"La ruptura más difícil por la que tuve que pasar fue la pérdida de mi padre", precisó, refiriéndose a la muerte de su padre por cáncer en 2017.
“Todo no se siente tan intenso como eso. La pérdida de mi padre me preparó para todo lo que sucede en la vida, y... la vida me ha arrojado algunas cosas realmente locas. Eso es parte del proceso”, añadió.