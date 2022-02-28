El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos premió, este domingo 27 de febrero, el talento de los artistas que han participado de los mejores programas de televisión y películas de este 2022, el escenario fue el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.
Artista de la talla de Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain estuvieron nominados. Sin duda lo que brillaron esa noche fue Succession y Ted Lasso. Mientras CODA ganó en la categoría ‘Mejor elenco’. Y la reconocida y admirada actriz Helen Mirren recibió un homenaje al recibir el premio SAG Life Achievement Award.
CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN:
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
- GANADOR: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
- GANADOR: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- GANADOR: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- GANADOR: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actor masculino en una serie de comedia
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short , “Only Murders in the Building”
- GANADOR: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
- GANADOR: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor elenco en una serie dramática
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Squid Game”
- GANADOR: “Succession”
- “Yellowstone "
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
- “The Great”
- “Hacks”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- GANADOR: “Ted Lasso”
Mejor elenco de especialistas (stunts) en una serie de comedia o serie dramática
- Ganador: Squid Game
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
CATEGORÍAS DE CINE:
Mejor actor en un papel principal
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom”
- GANADOR: Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor actriz en un papel principal
- GANADOR: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
- GANADOR: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
- Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
- GANADOR: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Mejor elenco en una película
- “Belfast”
- GANADOR: “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “House of Gucci”
- “King Richard”
Mejor grupo de especialistas (stunts) en una película
- “Black Widow”
- “Dune”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- Ganador: “No Time to Die "
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”