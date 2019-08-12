Teen Choice Awards 2019: Conoce aquí a todos los ganadores de la premiación | FOTOS

La ceremonia de los Teen Choice Awards 2019 , unos de los premios más importantes otorgados por el público joven, se realizó la noche del último domingo en Hermosa Beach, California (Estados Unidos).

Durante la gala se premió a las estrellas de la música, del cine y la televisión que fueron elegidas a través de una votación on line en la que participaron miles de adolescentes con la tradicional tabla de surf.

La conducción del evento estuvo a cargo de la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik. Actores, músicos, cantantes, entre muchos otros artistas más, se llevaron los premios. A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:

MÚSICA

Elección Canción Artista Masculino

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)

Post Malone, “Wow”

Elección Artista Femenina

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift

Elección Artista Masculino

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)

Elección Artista Latino

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO (GANADORES)

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Elección Canción Latina

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORA)

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Elección Canción de Película

"A Whole New World" (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward (GANADORA)

"Broken & Beautiful" (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson

"Carry On" (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora

"Don't Give Up on Me" (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer

"Shallow" (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Elección Estrella de Redes Sociales

Noah Centineo (GANADOR)

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Elección Youtuber

Sam and Colby (GANADORES)

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Elección Grupo

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers (GANADORES)

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Elección Artista Country

Brett Young

Dan + Shay (GANADORES)

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Elección Artista R&B/Hip-Hop

Cardi B (GANADORA)

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Elección Artista Rock

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)

Twenty one pilots

Elección Canción Artista Femenina

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations” (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Elección Canción Grupo

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (GANADORA)

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Elección Canción Pop

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next” (GANADORA)

Elección Canción Country

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” (GANADORA)

Elección Canción Electrónica/Dance

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” (GANADORA)

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Elección Canción R&B/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]” (GANADORA)

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Elección Canción Rock/Alternativo

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (GANADORA)

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”

Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Elección Nuevo Artista

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Elección Artista Internacional (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Blackpink

BTS (GANADORES)

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Elección Colaboración

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

CINE

Elección Actriz de Película del Verano

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)

Elección Película de Comedia

"Crazy Rich Asians" (GANADORA)

"Instant Family"

"Isn’t It Romantic"

"Little"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Perfect Date"

Elección Película de Acción

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Avengers: Endgame" (GANADORA)

"Bumblebee"

"Captain Marvel"

"Men in Black: International"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Elección Película del Verano

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (GANADORA)

"Late Night"

"Murder Mystery"

"The Last Summer"

"Toy Story 4"

"Yesterday"

Elección Actor de Cine de Acción

Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

John Cena, "Bumblebee"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

Elección Actor de Cine de Comedia

Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Kevin Hart, "Night School"

Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date" (GANADOR)

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

Elección Actriz de Cine De Acción (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADORES)

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"

Elección Película Ciencia Ficción

"Aladdin" (GANADORA)

"Aquaman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shazam!"

Elección Actor de Cine Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía

James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

Will Smith, "Aladdin" (GANADOR)

Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

Elección Actriz de Cine Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía

Amber Heard, "Aquaman"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

Naomi Scott, "Aladdin" (GANADORA)

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

Elección Película de Drama

"After" (GANADORA)

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Breakthrough"

"Five Feet Apart"

"The Hate U Give"

"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Elección Actor de Cine de Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After" (GANADOR)

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Elección Actriz de Cine de Drama

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

Josephine Langford, "After" (GANADORA)

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Elección Actriz de Cine de Comedia

Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date" (GANADORA)

Marsai Martin, "Little"

Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"

Elección Villano de Película

Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame" (GANADOR)

Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"

Mark Strong, "Shazam!"

Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"

Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"

TELEVISIÓN

Elección Drama de TV

"Good Trouble"

"Marvel’s Runaways"

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

"Riverdale" (GANADOR)

"Star"

"The Resident"

Elección Actor de Drama de TV

Adam Huber, "Dynasty"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale" (GANADOR)

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"

Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Elección Actriz de Drama de TV

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale" (GANADORA)

Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"

Ryan Destiny, "Star"

Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

Elección Serie Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía

"Charmed"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"Legacies"

"Shadowhunters" (GANADORA)

"Supernatural"

"The 100

Elección Actor de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía de TV

Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Bob Morley, "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural" (GANADOR)

Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Elección Actriz de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía de TV

Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"

Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters" (GANADORA)

Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"

Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Elección Serie de Acción

"Arrow"

"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

"Gotham"

"MacGyver" (GANADORA)

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

Elección Actor de Serie de Acción

Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"

Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Lucas Till, "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow" (GANADOR)

Elección Actriz de Serie de Acción

Candice Patton, "The Flash"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest" (GANADORA)

Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"

Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"

Elección Serie de Comedia

"Black-ish"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"The Big Bang Theory" (GANADORA)

Elección Actor de Serie de Comedia

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"

Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin" (GANADOR)

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"

Elección Actriz de Serie de Comedia

Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Nina Dobrev, "Fam" (GANADORA)

Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"

Elección Villano de TV

Adam Scott, "The Good Place"

Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham" (GANADOR)

Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"

Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"

Sarah Carter, "The Flash"

Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"

Elección Reality de TV

"America’s Got Talent" (GANADOR)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"Queer Eye"

"The Masked Singer"

"The Voice"

Elección Serie del Recuerdo

"All That"

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Friends" (GANADORA)

"Moesha"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Office"

Elección Pareja de TV

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale" (GANADORES)

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"

Elección Comediante

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan (GANADORES)

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

OTROS

Elección Atleta Masculino

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry (GANADOR)

Tiger Woods

Elección Atleta Femenina

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams (GANADORA)

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

