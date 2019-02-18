martes 19 de febrero de 2019
Ariana Grande celebra los 20 meses de sobriedad de su hermano | FOTOS

La cantante compartió un emotivo mensaje dedicado a su hermano y sus 20 meses sin probar alcohol.

Ariana y Frankie Grande mantienen una excelente relación y lo comparten a través de sus redes sociales. (Foto: @frankiejgrande)

La vida de Ariana Grande siempre ha estado envuelta en la polémica y situaciones difíciles. Su ex pareja Mac Miller murió de una sobredosis y su hermano, Frankie Grande, estuvo inmerso en el alcohol; sin embargo, este último decidió rehabilitarse y ahora celebra sus 20 meses de sobriedad con un extenso mensaje en redes.

“Estoy extremadamente orgulloso. Esto no ha sido fácil. Cuando te mantienes sobrio... la vida continúa. Tienes que lidiar con los mismos altos y bajos que tenías cuando estabas enganchado, pero ahora no tienes la capacidad de adormecerte… En los últimos 20 meses sentí una pérdida pero también sentí amor. Sentí alegría pero también sentí pena. La conclusión es que sentí. Y ese es un gran regalo”, escribió en su publicación en Instagram.

“Hoy, cuando me miro en el espejo, veo a un hombre completamente diferente al que vi hace 20 meses”, agregó en su publicación el hermano de Ariana Grande.

Las respuestas de sus familiares, amigos y seguidores no se hicieron esperar, sobretodo su hermana Ariana Grande, quien a través de su cuenta de Twitter felicitó a su hermano por su sobriedad y señaló que se siente muy “orgullosa” de él.

“Hombre, te amo. Felices 20 meses. He estado escribiendo y borrando porque todo lo que escribo me hace llorar. Creo que eres un superhéroe y estoy orgullosa de ti. Todos saben lo difícil que es esto y lo fuerte que has sido. Felicidades y gracias a Dios”, publicó en su Twitter.

Cabe señalar que los hermanos siempre han demostrado ser muy unidos y se han apoyado mutuamente en público. Ambos comparten su pasión por la música y han interpretado, en reiteradas oportunidades, temas a dúo.

