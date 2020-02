3/14

Botafogo football fans cheer as they wit for the arrival of Japanese player Keisuke Honda at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on February 7, 2020. Honda will join Brazil's Botafogo, the player and club have announced. The 33-year-old former AC Milan midfielder left Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem in December less than two months after joining the Eredivisie team and playing just four matches. / AFP / Mauro Pimentel