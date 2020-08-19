VER Bayern Munich vs Lyon EN VIVO. Alemanes y franceses se ven las caras este miércoles 19 de agosto en el Estadio José Alvalade de Portugal por semifinales de Champions League. Fox Sports e ESPN 2 transmitirán el encuentro para Latinoamérica desde las 2:00 p.m. de Perú (4:00 p.m. de Argentina y 9:00 p.m. de España). Revisa abajo más horarios y canales. ¡No te lo pierdas!
Bayern Munich parte como favorito luego de golear 8-2 a Barcelona de Lionel Messi. Pero no se debe confiar, ya que Lyon viene de eliminar a Manchester City de Pep Guardiola por 3-1. Cualquier cosa puede pasar en esta instancia de la Champions League.
CANALES PARA VER BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON
Argentina / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
Bolivia / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
Brasil / TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus y TNT Brazil
Chile / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
Colombia / Fox Sports e ESPN
Ecuador / Fox Sports e ESPN Play
México / ESPN 2
Paraguay / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
Perú / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
España / Mitele Plus, Movistar+ y Movistar Liga de Campeones
Estados Unidos / ZonaFutbol, Univision y TUDN USA
Uruguay / Fox Sports e ESPN 2
Venezuela / ESPN Play
HORARIOS DEL BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON
México / 2:00 p.m.
Perú / 2:00 p.m.
Colombia / 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador / 2:00 p.m.
Estados Unidos / 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay / 3:00 p.m.
Chile / 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia / 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela / 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay / 4:00 p.m.
Argentina / 4:00 p.m.
Brasil / 4:00 p.m.
España / 9:00 p.m.
ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON
Lyon: Lopes; Cornet, Marçal, Denayer, Marcelo; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar; Depay, Ekambi.
Bayern Munich: Neuer; Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich; Thiago, Goretzka, Perisic, Müller; Gnabry, Lewandowski.