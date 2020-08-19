Bayern Munich vs Lyon 2020, semifinales en Lisboa por Champions League
Bayern Munich vs Lyon 2020, semifinales en Lisboa por Champions League

VER vs EN VIVO. Alemanes y franceses se ven las caras este miércoles 19 de agosto en el Estadio José Alvalade de Portugal por semifinales de . Fox Sports e ESPN 2 transmitirán el encuentro para Latinoamérica desde las 2:00 p.m. de Perú (4:00 p.m. de Argentina y 9:00 p.m. de España). Revisa abajo más horarios y canales. ¡No te lo pierdas!

Bayern Munich parte como favorito luego de golear 8-2 a Barcelona de Lionel Messi. Pero no se debe confiar, ya que Lyon viene de eliminar a Manchester City de Pep Guardiola por 3-1. Cualquier cosa puede pasar en esta instancia de la Champions League.

CANALES PARA VER BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON

Argentina / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

Bolivia / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

Brasil / TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus y TNT Brazil

Chile / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

Colombia / Fox Sports e ESPN

Ecuador / Fox Sports e ESPN Play

México / ESPN 2

Paraguay / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

Perú / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

España / Mitele Plus, Movistar+ y Movistar Liga de Campeones

Estados Unidos / ZonaFutbol, Univision y TUDN USA

Uruguay / Fox Sports e ESPN 2

Venezuela / ESPN Play

HORARIOS DEL BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON

México / 2:00 p.m.

Perú / 2:00 p.m.

Colombia / 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador / 2:00 p.m.

Estados Unidos / 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay / 3:00 p.m.

Chile / 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia / 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela / 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay / 4:00 p.m.

Argentina / 4:00 p.m.

Brasil / 4:00 p.m.

España / 9:00 p.m.

ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL BAYERN MUNICH VS LYON

Lyon: Lopes; Cornet, Marçal, Denayer, Marcelo; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar; Depay, Ekambi.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich; Thiago, Goretzka, Perisic, Müller; Gnabry, Lewandowski.

