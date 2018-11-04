Conor McGregor encaró a Mike Tyson por declaraciones que no le gustaron, pero al final lo llenó de elogios

Conor McGregor no se puede jactar de ser una persona complaciente y si algo no le gusta se va encima contra quien lo moleste, sin embargo su actitud con el excampeón de los pesos completos Mike Tyson fue distinta y al final ambos limaron asperesas, en la ciudad de Dublin, Irlanda.



Conor McGregor contó en sus rede sociales que acudió a la presentación unipersonal de Mike Tyson en The Helix, para conversar sobre las declaraciones que 'Iron Mike' brindó de los violentes incidentes del UFC 229 y que no le gustaron a McGregor.



"Fue un placer conocerte Mike. Hablaste algunas cosas sobre mí en el pasado que no me gustaron y me alegré de hablar contigo cara a cara, respaldarte y divertirte. Estás de buen humor y ¡Me alegró ver esto! ¡Siempre tendré el máximo respeto para ti! ", escribió Conor McGregor.



Conor McGregor lamentó las malas decisiones financieras de Mike Tyson, quien prácticamente tiene que realizar estas presentaciones en diferentes ciudades para obtener algo de dinero, ya que las millonarias bolsas del pasado quedaron atrás.



Pese a ello, Conor McGregor confesó que siempre será un admirador de Mike Tyson. "¡Eres un ícono de la lucha y mereces infinito amor y respeto! ¡Y de mí, siempre lo tendrás!", escribió McGregor.

Conor McGregor se encuentra a la espera que la Comisión Atlética de Nevada le imponga la sanción por los violentos hechos ocurridos tras la pelea con Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Mike Tyson se encuentra impedido de volver a pelear en cualquier escenario (ya sea boxeo, MMA o hasta lucha libre profesional) debido a un acuerdo con el controvertido promotor Don King a quien acusa de haberse quedado con gran parte de la fortuna que acumuló en su época de gloria.