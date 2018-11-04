Conor McGregor encaró a Mike Tyson por declaraciones que no le gustaron, pero al final lo llenó de elogios

Conor McGregor no se puede jactar de ser una persona complaciente y si algo no le gusta se va encima contra quien lo moleste, sin embargo su actitud con el excampeón de los pesos completos Mike Tyson fue distinta y al final ambos limaron asperesas, en la ciudad de Dublin, Irlanda.
Conor McGregor contó en sus rede sociales que acudió a la presentación unipersonal de Mike Tyson en The Helix, para conversar sobre las declaraciones que 'Iron Mike' brindó de los violentes incidentes del UFC 229 y que no le gustaron a McGregor.
"Fue un placer conocerte Mike. Hablaste algunas cosas sobre mí en el pasado que no me gustaron y me alegré de hablar contigo cara a cara, respaldarte y divertirte. Estás de buen humor y ¡Me alegró ver esto! ¡Siempre tendré el máximo respeto para ti! ", escribió Conor McGregor.
I went to see Mike Tyson last night in the Helix, Dublin, Ireland. I love and respect Mike Tyson. And I love the Helix. I won my first World Title here, and also my second. It was good to meet you Mike. You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this! I will always have the height of respect for you! Some decisions you have made around your finances I do not agree with. As a fighter you must fight here. The most. And this is a fight that never ends. It is even a fight that we pass on to our next in line. Our blood line. Make sure you stay switched on with those around you at all times. You have good people around you now, I can tell. But stay switched on. Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice. It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor. Just remember, if someone tries to rip you. Rip their nose off their face. You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! Don’t let anyone take anything from you. You owe nobody nothing. It is you who is owed. Always remember that. I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson! Here is an iconic photograph as a gift from me to you, from head photographer at @mcgregorproductions , @ginger_beard_photos
Conor McGregor lamentó las malas decisiones financieras de Mike Tyson, quien prácticamente tiene que realizar estas presentaciones en diferentes ciudades para obtener algo de dinero, ya que las millonarias bolsas del pasado quedaron atrás.
Pese a ello, Conor McGregor confesó que siempre será un admirador de Mike Tyson. "¡Eres un ícono de la lucha y mereces infinito amor y respeto! ¡Y de mí, siempre lo tendrás!", escribió McGregor.
Conor McGregor se encuentra a la espera que la Comisión Atlética de Nevada le imponga la sanción por los violentos hechos ocurridos tras la pelea con Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Mike Tyson se encuentra impedido de volver a pelear en cualquier escenario (ya sea boxeo, MMA o hasta lucha libre profesional) debido a un acuerdo con el controvertido promotor Don King a quien acusa de haberse quedado con gran parte de la fortuna que acumuló en su época de gloria.