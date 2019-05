'El Pacman' Manny Pacquiao enfrentará al norteamericano Keith Thurman en una pelea de unificación de cinturones

ANNOUNCEMENT: July 20th will be a BIG night in boxing. We're excited to announce @MannyPacquio vs @keithfthurmanjr and @SweetHandsPlant vs @mikeleeboxing coming to you on July 20th. #PacquiaoThurman#PlantLee #PBConFOX #AreYouNotEntertained ? pic.twitter.com/t861YOV5oH