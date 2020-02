10/10

(From L) Montpellier's French defender Damien Le Tallec and Montpellier's French defender Arnaud Souquet fight for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier Herault SC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on February 1, 2020. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE