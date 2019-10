Peleador japonés sufre dos fracturas en la mandíbula durante pelea de MMA | VIDEO | FOTOS

On a high off of upsetting Kyoji Horiguchi, Kai Asakura ( @kai_1031_) soars with a sub-minute jaw jacking of Ulka Sasaki! Now 14-1, the former OUTSIDER champ rides a six-fight tear. He has stopped 11, nine apiece in round one and by knockout. #RIZIN19#RIZINFF #RIZIN2019 pic.twitter.com/eHPKapnPzK