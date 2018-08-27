Braun Strowman , el temible 'Monstruo entre hombres', se desquitó de los integrantes del grupo The Shield, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose, con la ayuda de Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre en WWE Monday Night RAW.
Braun Strowman, quien desafiará al campeón Universal Roman Reigns, hizo equipo precisamente con este para enfrentar a Dolph Ziggler y 'su guardaespaldas' Drew McIntyre.
Toda la lucha Roman Reigns fue impedido de darle el relevo a Braun Strowman, pero cuando esto sucedió 'El Monstruo' se negó y dejó que Ziggler y McIntyre acaben con el 'Big dog'.
Con un indefenso Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman aprovechó para continuar con su castigo, de cara la combate que sostendrán por el Título Universal en WWE Hell in a Cell.
Ante este cobarde ataque, Dean Ambrose y un lastimado Seth Rollins salieron a defender a su líder, pero fueron 'aplastados uno a uno'.
Con el grupo The Shield acabado, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre celebraron en el medio del ring.
Con este ataque a traición de Braun Strowman es casi seguro que en la próxima edición de WWE Monday Night RAW lo veamos haciendo equipo con Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre ante el grupo The Shield.
Apparently, @BraunStrowman hasn't forgotten about what #TheShield did to him last week on #Raw... pic.twitter.com/bOR3YL7aaH— WWE (@WWE) 28 de agosto de 2018
Absolute DECIMATION of #TheShield at the hands of @BraunStrowman@HEELZiggler & @DMcIntyreWWE... #RAWpic.twitter.com/946krGPQxS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 28 de agosto de 2018
One by one, #TheShield is falling...#RAW@BraunStrowman @HEELZiggler @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/sRlVZGwqSs— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) 28 de agosto de 2018