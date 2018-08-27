lunes 27 de agosto de 2018
Las más calientes

Estás leyendo WWE: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre 'hacen papilla' al grupo The Shield | FOTOS | VIDEO

WWE: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre 'hacen papilla' al grupo The Shield | FOTOS | VIDEO

Braun Strowman se desquitó del bombazo de fuerza triple que recibió la semana anterior y con el apoyo de Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre 'hicieron pedazos' a Roman Reigns , Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose en WWE Monday Night RAW.

Foto 2 de 10
WWE
- / -

'El Monstruo entre hombres' y sus nuevos compañeros. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

'El Monstruo entre hombres' y sus nuevos compañeros. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

'El Monstruo entre hombres' y sus nuevos compañeros. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

Roman Reigns terminó 'aplastado'. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

Roman Reigns terminó 'aplastado'. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

Roman Reigns terminó 'aplastado'. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

Roman Reigns terminó 'aplastado'. (Captura WWE)

WWE
- / -

Roman Reigns terminó 'aplastado'. (Captura WWE)

Redacción Trome

Más sobre:

WWE,

Braun Strowman,

Roman Reigns,

Seth Rollins,

Dean Ambrose

Braun Strowman , el temible 'Monstruo entre hombres', se desquitó de los integrantes del grupo The Shield, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose, con la ayuda de Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre en WWE Monday Night RAW.

Braun Strowman, quien desafiará al campeón Universal Roman Reigns, hizo equipo precisamente con este para enfrentar a Dolph Ziggler y 'su guardaespaldas' Drew McIntyre.

Toda la lucha Roman Reigns fue impedido de darle el relevo a Braun Strowman, pero cuando esto sucedió 'El Monstruo' se negó y dejó que Ziggler y McIntyre acaben con el 'Big dog'.

Con un indefenso Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman aprovechó para continuar con su castigo, de cara la combate que sostendrán por el Título Universal en WWE Hell in a Cell.

Ante este cobarde ataque, Dean Ambrose y un lastimado Seth Rollins salieron a defender a su líder, pero fueron 'aplastados uno a uno'.

Con el grupo The Shield acabado, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre celebraron en el medio del ring.

Con este ataque a traición de Braun Strowman es casi seguro que en la próxima edición de WWE Monday Night RAW lo veamos haciendo equipo con Dolph Ziggler y Drew McIntyre ante el grupo The Shield.

Mira más noticias aquí
Las más calientes
Ir a portada