"And if I haven't made my choice by #NXTTakeOver, this fight may cause me to make my choice!"@EdgeRatedR finds @FinnBalor, @PeteDunneYxB & the #NXTChampionship to be 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 intriguing.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wrAuyk86qW