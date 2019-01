Nikki Bella y el campeón de UFC, Henry Cejudo coquetean en redes sociales y hasta quieren una cita

Oh my word. @HenryCejudo: I hope you’re sitting down.



Nikki Bella of The @BellaTwins saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First you save the flyweights and now this?! What a time to be Henry Cejudo.



The #HelwaniShow, where dreams come true. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KHTTP8cXX