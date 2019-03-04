The Shield está de vuelta: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose vuelven a unir al 'Escudo' | VIDEO

The Shield , uno de los grupos más peligrosos en la historia de WWE, volverá al ring. Nuevamente Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose volverán a formar equipo este domingo, para enfrentarse a Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley y Baron Corbin, el próximo domingo en el evento Fastlane.



WWE Monday Nigth RAW comenzó con Roman Reigns pidiéndole a Seth Rollins volver a unir a The Shield otra vez, a lo que accede, sin embargo Dean Ambrose no está de acuerdo con la idea.



Pero todo cambió cuando Dean Ambrose fue derrotado por Elías. Roman Reigns y Seth Rollins llegaron para tratar de convencerlo de volver a unir a The Shield.

Dean Ambrose volvió a rechazar la propuesta de formar de nuevo a The Shield y se retiró del ring cuando McIntyre, Lashley y Corbin ingresaron al ring y atacaron a Roman Reigns y Seth Rollins.



Esto bastó para convencer 'al lúnatico'. Dean Ambrose bajó de inmediato al ring y junto a sus hermanos del grupo The Shield acabaron con los rudos.

Ante esta situación, Corbin y McIntyre lanzaron el desafío. Los hermanos de The Shield no se quedaron atrás y respondieron al reto. Este domingo tendremos a The Shield contra Corbin, McIntyre y Lashley en el evento WWE Fastlane.