The Shield está de vuelta: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose vuelven a unir al 'Escudo' | VIDEO

Roman Reigns , Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose volverán a unirse en The Shield por última vez, para enfrentarse a Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin y Bobby Lashley este domingo en WWE Fastlane. Ocurrió en WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE
¡'El Escudo' está de vuelta! (WWE)

WWE
¡'El Escudo' está de vuelta! (WWE)

WWE
¡'El Escudo' está de vuelta! (WWE)

WWE
¡'El Escudo' está de vuelta! (WWE)

WWE,

Roman Reigns,

Seth Rollins,

Dean Ambrose

The Shield , uno de los grupos más peligrosos en la historia de WWE, volverá al ring. Nuevamente Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins y Dean Ambrose volverán a formar equipo este domingo, para enfrentarse a Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley y Baron Corbin, el próximo domingo en el evento Fastlane.

WWE Monday Nigth RAW comenzó con Roman Reigns pidiéndole a Seth Rollins volver a unir a The Shield otra vez, a lo que accede, sin embargo Dean Ambrose no está de acuerdo con la idea.

Pero todo cambió cuando Dean Ambrose fue derrotado por Elías.  Roman Reigns y Seth Rollins llegaron para tratar de convencerlo de volver a unir a The Shield.

Dean Ambrose volvió a rechazar la propuesta de formar de nuevo a The Shield y se retiró del ring cuando McIntyre, Lashley y Corbin ingresaron al ring y atacaron a Roman Reigns y Seth Rollins.

Esto bastó para convencer 'al lúnatico'. Dean Ambrose bajó de inmediato al ring y junto a sus hermanos del grupo The Shield acabaron con los rudos. 

Ante esta situación, Corbin y McIntyre lanzaron el desafío. Los hermanos de The Shield no se quedaron atrás y respondieron al reto. Este domingo tendremos a The Shield contra Corbin, McIntyre y Lashley en el evento WWE Fastlane.

