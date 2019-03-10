domingo 10 de marzo de 2019
Las más calientes

Estás leyendo WWE Fastlane: Samoa Joe retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos al vencer a Rey Misterio, R-Truth y Andrade VIDEO

WWE Fastlane: Samoa Joe retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos al vencer a Rey Misterio, R-Truth y Andrade  VIDEO

Samoa Joe le aplicó la llave Coquina a Rey Misterio Jr y retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos, ante este, R-Truth y Andrade Cien Almas, en WWE Fastlane.

Foto 2 de 10
WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

WWE
- / -

Samoa Joe salió airoso en esta lucha fatal de 4 esquinas. (Captura Fox Action)

Redacción Trome

Más sobre:

WWE,

Rey Misterio

Samoa Joe , 'la maquina samoana de la destrucción', retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos, en una gran batalla en WWE Fastlane, al vencer a Rey Misterio, R-Truth y Andrade Cien Almas en una 'lucha fatal de 4 esquinas'. Samoe Joe logró aplicarle el Coquina clutch a Rey Misterio, para obligarlo a rendirse.

Mira más noticias aquí
Las más calientes
Ir a portada