WWE Fastlane: Samoa Joe retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos al vencer a Rey Misterio, R-Truth y Andrade  VIDEO

Samoa Joe , 'la maquina samoana de la destrucción', retuvo el título de los Estados Unidos, en una gran batalla en WWE Fastlane, al vencer a Rey Misterio, R-Truth y Andrade Cien Almas en una 'lucha fatal de 4 esquinas'. Samoe Joe logró aplicarle el Coquina clutch a Rey Misterio, para obligarlo a rendirse.
