Los American Music Awards 2022 están cada vez más cerca y te contamos quiénes fueron los nominados de la edición de este año. Entre los más galardonados están Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, BTS y más.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN: AMAs 2022: ¿Cómo y dónde ver la premiación de los American Music Awards?
Lista completa de los nominados a los AMAs 2022
Artista del año
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo del año
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Colaboración del año
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’
- Future ft. Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Artista de gira favorito
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Video musical favorito
- Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’
Artista pop masculino favorito
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Artista pop femenina favorita
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Dúo o grupo pop favorito
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- One Republic
Álbum pop favorito
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Canción pop favorita
- Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
- Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Artista K-pop favorito
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice
Artista country masculino favorito
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Artista country femenina favorita
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
Dúo o grupo country favorito
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum country favorito
- Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
- Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
- Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
- Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
- Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album
Canción country favorita
- Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’
- Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – ‘Buy Dirt’
- Morgan Wallen – ‘Wasted on You’
Artista masculino de hip hop favorito
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Artista femenina de hip hop favorita
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Álbum de hip hop favorito
- Future – I Never Liked You
- Gunna – DS4EVER
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Lil Durk – 7220
- Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0
Canción de hip hop favorita
- Future ft. Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
- Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
- Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’
- Latto – ‘Big Energy’
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
Artista masculino de R&B favorito
- Brent Faiya
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina de R&B favorita
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Álbum de R&B favorito
- Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
- Drake – ‘Honestly, Nevermind’
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’
- Summer Walker – ‘Still Over It’
- The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’
Canción de R&B favorita
- Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
- Muni Long – ‘Hrs And Hrs’
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’
- SZA – ‘I Hate U’
- Wizkid ft. Tems – ‘Essence’
Artista latino masculino favorito
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista latina femenina favorita
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Dúo o grupo latino favorito
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Álbum latino favorito
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko – La 167
- J Balvin – José
- Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
- Rosalía – Motomami
Canción latina favorita
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – ‘Me porto bonito’
- Becky G x Karol G – ‘MAMIII’
- Karol G – ‘Provenza’
- Rauw Alejandro – ‘Todo de ti’
- Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dos oruguitas’
Artista de rock favorito
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Canción de rock favorita
- Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’
- Imagine Dragons x JID – ‘Enemy’
- Kate Bush – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’
- Måneskin – ‘Beggin’’
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’
Álbum de rock favorito
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Ghost – Impera
- Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
- Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
Artista inspirador favorito
- Anne Wilson
- for King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Artista góspel favorito
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
Artista dance/electrónico favorito
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Banda sonora favorita
- ELVIS
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series – Season 4
- Top Gun: Maverick
Artista afrobeats favorito
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid