Nominados a los AMAs 2022.

Los están cada vez más cerca y te contamos quiénes fueron los nominados de la edición de este año. Entre los más galardonados están Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, BTS y más.

Lista completa de los nominados a los AMAs 2022

Artista del año

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Artista nuevo del año

  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Colaboración del año

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Artista de gira favorito

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • The Rolling Stones

Video musical favorito

  • Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
  • Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

Artista pop masculino favorito

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

Artista pop femenina favorita

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

Dúo o grupo pop favorito

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • One Republic

Álbum pop favorito

  • Adele – 30
  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé – Renaissance
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  • Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Canción pop favorita

  • Adele – ‘Easy on Me’
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
  • Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
  • Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Artista K-pop favorito

  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Seventeen
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • Twice

Artista country masculino favorito

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

Artista country femenina favorita

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift

Dúo o grupo country favorito

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Álbum country favorito

  • Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
  • Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
  • Cody Johnson – Human: The Double Album
  • Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • Walker Hayes – Country Stuff: The Album

Canción country favorita

  • Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’
  • Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – ‘Buy Dirt’
  • Morgan Wallen – ‘Wasted on You’

Artista masculino de hip hop favorito

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

Artista femenina de hip hop favorita

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Álbum de hip hop favorito

  • Future – I Never Liked You
  • Gunna – DS4EVER
  • Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  • Lil Durk – 7220
  • Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

Canción de hip hop favorita

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
  • Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
  • Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’
  • Latto – ‘Big Energy’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Artista masculino de R&B favorito

  • Brent Faiya
  • Chris Brown
  • Givēon
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

Artista femenina de R&B favorita

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Álbum de R&B favorito

  • Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
  • Drake – ‘Honestly, Nevermind’
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’
  • Summer Walker – ‘Still Over It’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’

Canción de R&B favorita

  • Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
  • Muni Long – ‘Hrs And Hrs’
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’
  • SZA – ‘I Hate U’
  • Wizkid ft. Tems – ‘Essence’

Artista latino masculino favorito

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

Artista latina femenina favorita

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Dúo o grupo latino favorito

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Álbum latino favorito

  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Farruko – La 167
  • J Balvin – José
  • Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
  • Rosalía – Motomami

Canción latina favorita

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – ‘Me porto bonito’
  • Becky G x Karol G – ‘MAMIII’
  • Karol G – ‘Provenza’
  • Rauw Alejandro – ‘Todo de ti’
  • Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dos oruguitas’

Artista de rock favorito

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

Canción de rock favorita

  • Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’
  • Imagine Dragons x JID – ‘Enemy’
  • Kate Bush – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’
  • Måneskin – ‘Beggin’’
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Álbum de rock favorito

  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Ghost – Impera
  • Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
  • Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

Artista inspirador favorito

  • Anne Wilson
  • for King & Country
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

Artista góspel favorito

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

Artista dance/electrónico favorito

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

Banda sonora favorita

  • ELVIS
  • Encanto
  • Sing 2
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series – Season 4
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Artista afrobeats favorito

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

