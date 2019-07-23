Camila Cabello motiva a sus fans hablando de su lucha contra la ansiedad

Estamos acostumbrados a ver a Camila Cabello brillando en el escenario, demostrando mucha seguridad. Sin embargo, la bella cantante cubana no siempre fue así y ella misma lo acaba de revelar.

La intérprete de "Havana" habló sobre su batalla con la ansiedad y alentó a las personas a luchar por sí mismas.

En el extenso y sincero texto que Camila Cabello compartió en Instagram, confesó que nunca se sintió cómoda al cantar y bailar frente a la gente. Ni siquiera quería hacerlo para sus amigos o familiares.

“Por lo general me sentía increíblemente nerviosa y sufría ansiedad social cuando era pequeña. La gente siempre me mira con incredulidad cuando digo esto”, “Siento que durante toda mi vida han existido dos Camilas en mi interior.”, se lee entre las líneas escritas por la exintegrante de Fifth Harmony.

“Está la pequeña Camila a quien le aterroriza lo desconocido y es consciente de todas las maneras en que algo puede salir mal (en realidad puede imaginarlo vívidamente, jaja), y piensa que es más seguro permanecer en casa que jugar a la pelota. También está la otra Camila. Ella sabe lo que quiere de la vida y es consciente del poco tiempo que tiene para permitir que la pequeña Camila dirija el espectáculo, mientras el tiempo pasa y toma a la joven yo de la mano y la obliga a salir de casa diciendo: ‘Vamos. Sobrevivirás y no me perderé de todo esto. Vamos’”, agrega la cantante.

“Mi esencia es la misma, pero he cambiado mucho como persona (…) Oblígate a realizar esas cosas que te dan miedo, siempre, y ve tras lo que quieres o quien deseas ser porque tú lo vales”, recalcó Cabello.

Camila Cabello tiene 22 años e inicio su carrera artística en Fifth Harmony, banda donde alcanzó la fama mundial. En 2016 decidió abandonar el grupo para probar suerte como solista.

Ya en el 2018 publicó su primer disco llamado “Camila” y brilló en los Billboard 200 con “Havana”, su máximo hit.

