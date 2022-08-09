Olivia Newton-John nunca dejó de brillar en los escenarios al igual de su fiel compañero John Travolta. Ambos alcanzaron el estrellato mundial con el éxito de “Grease” (1978), una película que también se mantiene vigente hasta nuestros días. En dicha cinta, Sandy Olsson y Danny Zuko cierran el film con la canción “You are the one that I want”. Aquel tema sirvió para que diversas generaciones imitaran un estilo nunca antes visto en las pantallas de TV y el cine.

Después de 32 años del estreno mundial de “Grease”, Olivia Newton-John y John Travolta volvieron a reunirse durante un concierto en el 2010 para volver a bailar y cantar “You are the one that I want”. Los recordados actires demostraron que esa misma energía de su juventud estaba viva frente a miles de espectadores. A pesar del tiempo, la sintonía nunca dejó de fluir y este momento quedó inmortalizado en el público asistente.

John Travolta se despide de Olivia Newton-John

“Mi querida Olivia, hiciste nuestras vidas mucho mejores. Tu impacto fue increíble. Te quiero mucho. Nos veremos más allá en la carretera y estaremos juntos de nuevo. Tuyo, desde el primer momento en que te vi y para siempre”, escribió John Travolta luego de conocer sobre el deceso de Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia Newton-John falleció el último martes 8 de agosto a causa de un cáncer de mama. La actriz que dio vida a Sandy dejó mucha huella no solo en Hollywood, sino en todos los rincones del mundo.

Letra de You are the one that I want