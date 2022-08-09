al igual de su fiel compañero . Ambos alcanzaron el estrellato mundial con el éxito de , una película que también se mantiene vigente hasta nuestros días. En dicha cinta, Sandy Olsson y Danny Zuko cierran el film con la canción “You are the one that I want”. Aquel tema sirvió para que diversas generaciones imitaran un estilo nunca antes visto en las pantallas de TV y el cine.

Después de 32 años del estreno mundial de “Grease”, Olivia Newton-John y John Travolta volvieron a reunirse durante un concierto en el 2010 para volver a bailar y cantar “You are the one that I want”. Los recordados actires demostraron que esa misma energía de su juventud estaba viva frente a miles de espectadores. A pesar del tiempo, la sintonía nunca dejó de fluir y este momento quedó inmortalizado en el público asistente.

John Travolta se despide de Olivia Newton-John

Mi querida Olivia, hiciste nuestras vidas mucho mejores. Tu impacto fue increíble. Te quiero mucho. Nos veremos más allá en la carretera y estaremos juntos de nuevo. Tuyo, desde el primer momento en que te vi y para siempre”, escribió John Travolta luego de conocer sobre el deceso de Olivia Newton-John.

. La actriz que dio vida a Sandy dejó mucha huella no solo en Hollywood, sino en todos los rincones del mundo.

Letra de You are the one that I want

  • I got chills, they’re multiplying
  • And I’m losing control
  • ‘Cause the power you’re supplying
  • It’s electrifying
  • You better shape up
  • ‘Cause I need a man
  • And my heart is set on you
  • You better shape up
  • You better understand
  • To my heart I must be true
  • Nothin’ left, nothin’ left for me to do
  • You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh
  • The one I need (the one I need)
  • Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
  • If you’re filled with affection
  • You’re too shy to convey
  • Meditate in my direction
  • Feel your way
  • I better shape up
  • ‘Cause you need a man
  • I need a man
  • Who can keep me satisfied
  • I better shape up
  • If I’m gonna prove
  • You better prove
  • That my faith is justified
  • Are you sure?
  • Yes, I’m sure down deep inside
  • You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh
  • The one I need (the one I need)
  • Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
  • You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh ooh, ooh
  • The one I need (the one I need)
  • Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed) ooh, ooh
  • You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh
  • The one I need (the one I need)
  • Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)
  • You’re the one that I want (you are the one I want)
  • Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
  • The one that I want

