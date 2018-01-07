Globos de Oro: Mira la lista completa de nominados al premio [VIDEO]

Llegó el día. Los Globos de Oro premiará a las mejores producciones en la televisión. 'Game of Thrones' y 'The Crown' realmente lucharan una encarnizada lucha de tronos. Ambas serie parten como favoritas a llevarse el mejor premio a serie dramática.



Los nominados para la ceremonia número 76 de los Globos de Oro fueron anunciados el pasado lunes 11 de diciembre desde el Hotel Beverly Hilton y la ceremonia principal será en el mismo lugar el 7 de enero de 2018.



La presentación del evento de los nominados estuvo a cargo de Alfre Woodard, Garret Hedlund, Kristen Bell y Sharon Stone. Además, estuvo el embajador del premio, Simone Garcia Johnson, y el presidente de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera, Meher Tatna.

A continuación la lista de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA

​

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR PELÍCULA – COMEDIA O MUSICAL

​

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA - DRAMA

​

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA -DRAMA

​

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

​

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

​

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

​

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

​

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

​

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

MEJOR DIRECTOR DE PELÍCULA



Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

MEJOR GUIÓN DE UNA PELÍCULA

​

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA - PELÍCULA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL - PELÍCULA

​

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

MEJOR PELÍCULA - LENGUAJE EXTRANJERO

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - DRAMA

​

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - COMEDIA



“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

MEJOR ACTOR EN TV - DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN TV - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN TV - MUSICAL O COMEDIA



Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

​

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

MEJOR SERIE DE TV LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV



“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TV LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV



Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TV LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV



Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

​

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TV

​

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

La ceremonia de premiación de los Globos de Oro se realizará el 7 de enero de 2018

