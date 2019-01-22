martes 22 de enero de 2019
Las más calientes

Estás leyendo Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia | FOTOS

Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia | FOTOS

"Roma" y "The Favourite" son las películas más reconocidas al conseguir 10 nominaciones, cada una. 

Foto 2 de 10
Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia
- / -

Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia

Roma
- / -

"Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón, está nominada a Mejor película extranjera. (Foto: Netflix)

A Star Is Born
- / -

"A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros)

Bohemian Rhapsody
- / -

Rami Malek compite por el Oscar a Mejor actor. (Foto: 20th Century Fox)

Roma
- / -

"Roma" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Netflix)

Yalitza Aparicio
- / -

Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)

Lady Gaga
- / -

Lady Gaga compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)

Alfonso Cuarón
- / -

Alfonso Cuarón está nominado a Mejor director por Roma. (Foto: EFE)

Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga
- / -

Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE)

Redacción Trome

Más sobre:

Premios Óscar,

Oscar,

Oscar 2019

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes a los nominados a la edición 91 de los Premios Oscar , cuya ceremonia de entrega se realizará el próximo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).

La cinta mexicana "Roma" (de Alfonso Cuarón) se perfila como la favorita a llevarse la estatuilla a Mejor película, tras recibir reconocimientos en los Globos de Oro y los Critics' Choice Awards.

Una de las sorpresas de la esta lista, ha sido la nominación de la actriz mexicana Yalitza Aparicio como Mejor actriz, categoría en la que compite con Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman y Melissa McCarthy.

A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019:

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)

Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)

MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
​A Star is Born
Vice

MEJOR DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay

Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE)

Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE)

MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen

Globos de Oro

El actor Rami Malek se hizo presente en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro para competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor. (Foto: Captura de YouTube)

El actor Rami Malek se hizo presente en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro para competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor. (Foto: Captura de YouTube)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams 
Marina de Tavira
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell

Black Panther

“Black Panther” está nominada a Mejor película-drama. (Foto: Marvel)

“Black Panther” está nominada a Mejor película-drama. (Foto: Marvel)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice

Spider-Man: un nuevo universo

Spider-Man: un nuevo universo

Spider-Man: un nuevo universo

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
Cafanaúm
Cold War
Obra sin autor
Roma
Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away”
Roma
A Star Is Born

Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Mery Poppins

"Mary Poppins Returns" está nominada a Mejor película-musical o comedia. (Foto: Walt Disney)

"Mary Poppins Returns" está nominada a Mejor película-musical o comedia. (Foto: Walt Disney)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight , RBG
Shallow , A Star Is Born
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

A Star Is Born

"A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros)

"A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Mira más noticias aquí
Las más calientes
Ir a portada