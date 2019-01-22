Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia | FOTOS

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes a los nominados a la edición 91 de los Premios Oscar , cuya ceremonia de entrega se realizará el próximo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
La cinta mexicana "Roma" (de Alfonso Cuarón) se perfila como la favorita a llevarse la estatuilla a Mejor película, tras recibir reconocimientos en los Globos de Oro y los Critics' Choice Awards.
Una de las sorpresas de la esta lista, ha sido la nominación de la actriz mexicana Yalitza Aparicio como Mejor actriz, categoría en la que compite con Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman y Melissa McCarthy.
A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019:
Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
El actor Rami Malek se hizo presente en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro para competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor. (Foto: Captura de YouTube)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams
Marina de Tavira
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
“Black Panther” está nominada a Mejor película-drama. (Foto: Marvel)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
The Favourite
Vice
Spider-Man: un nuevo universo
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
Cafanaúm
Cold War
Obra sin autor
Roma
Un asunto de familia
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away”
Roma
A Star Is Born
Avengers Infinity War
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
"Mary Poppins Returns" está nominada a Mejor película-musical o comedia. (Foto: Walt Disney)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
MEJOR CANCIÓN
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight , RBG
Shallow , A Star Is Born
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
"A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
#OscarNoms morning! Tune in to see this year’s nominees.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 22 de enero de 2019
https://t.co/H3zRKBtXVl