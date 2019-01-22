Oscar 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia | FOTOS

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes a los nominados a la edición 91 de los Premios Oscar , cuya ceremonia de entrega se realizará el próximo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby, en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).

La cinta mexicana "Roma" (de Alfonso Cuarón) se perfila como la favorita a llevarse la estatuilla a Mejor película, tras recibir reconocimientos en los Globos de Oro y los Critics' Choice Awards.

Una de las sorpresas de la esta lista, ha sido la nominación de la actriz mexicana Yalitza Aparicio como Mejor actriz, categoría en la que compite con Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman y Melissa McCarthy.

A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2019:

Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE) Yalitz Aparicio compite por el Oscar a Mejor actriz. (Foto: EFE)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

​A Star is Born

Vice

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE) Bradley Cooper está nominado a Mejor actor por "A Star Is Born". (Foto: EFE)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

El actor Rami Malek se hizo presente en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro para competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor. (Foto: Captura de YouTube) El actor Rami Malek se hizo presente en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro para competir en la categoría de Mejor Actor. (Foto: Captura de YouTube)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams

Marina de Tavira

Regina King

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

“Black Panther” está nominada a Mejor película-drama. (Foto: Marvel) “Black Panther” está nominada a Mejor película-drama. (Foto: Marvel)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

Spider-Man: un nuevo universo Spider-Man: un nuevo universo

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA

Cafanaúm

Cold War

Obra sin autor

Roma

Un asunto de familia

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away”

Roma

A Star Is Born

Avengers Infinity War Avengers Infinity War

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

"Mary Poppins Returns" está nominada a Mejor película-musical o comedia. (Foto: Walt Disney) "Mary Poppins Returns" está nominada a Mejor película-musical o comedia. (Foto: Walt Disney)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight , RBG

Shallow , A Star Is Born

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

"A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros) "A Star is Born" compite por el Oscar a Mejor película. (Foto: Warner Bros)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends