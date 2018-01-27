Grammy 2018: los principales nominados a los premios de la música [FOTOS]

Grammy 2018 EN VIVO TNT. La lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2018 , elaborada por la Academia de Grabación de Estados Unidos, trajo sorpresas. La edición número 60 de los premios más importantes de la música se realizará este domingo 28 de enero.

Los raperos Jay-Z y Kendrick Lamar, junto al cantante Bruno Mars, que visitará nuestro país dentro de poco, aparecen como los grandes favoritos para los premios Grammy 2018.

El popular tema "Despacito", del puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi en colaboración con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber, también está nominada en tres de las principales categorías de los premios Grammy 2018.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Album del año:



"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” — Lorde

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Grabación del año:



“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Canción del año



"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"Issues" - Julia Michaels

"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Mejor Nuevo Artista



Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Mejor interpretación Pop solista



"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran

Mejor interpretación Pop dúo/grupo



"Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Mejor álbum pop tradicional



"Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé

"Triplicate" — Bob Dylan

"In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane

"Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan

"Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)

Mejor álbum vocal pop



"Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay

"Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey

"Evolve" — Imagine Dragons

"Rainbow" — Kesha

"Joanne" — Lady Gaga

"÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran

Mejor grabación Dance



"Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram

"Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem

"Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Mejor álbum Dance/electrónico



"Migration" — Bonobo

"3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa" — Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart" — Odesza

"What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo



"What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band

"Spirit" — Alex Han

"Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

"Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion

"Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez

Mejor interpretación Rock



"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go to War" — Nothing More



Mejor interpretación Metal



"Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" — Body Count

"Forever" — Code Orange

"Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon

"Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Mejor canción Rock



"Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

"Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

"Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

"The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Mejor Álbum Rock



"Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon

"Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More

"Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age

"A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs

Mejor interpretación R&B



"Get You" — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" — Kehlani

"High" — Ledisi

"That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars

"The Weekend" — SZA

Mejor interpretación Tradicional



"Laugh and Move On" — the Baylor Project

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones

"All the Way" — Ledisi

"Still" — Mali Music

