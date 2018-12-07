Grammy 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la música

La banda sonora de la película de Marvel "Pantera Negra" llevó a la estrella del rap Kendrick Lamar a encabezar las nominaciones de los premios Grammy 2019 en ocho categorías, seguido de cerca por el rapero Drake que logró siete.
Las mujeres también consiguieron una fuerte presencia en los Grammy 2019 de los premios más importantes de la música en Estados Unidos, con Cardi B, Lady Gaga y la cantante de folk-rock Brandi Carlile nominadas en las categorías más importantes.
Los Grammy 2019, que son elegidos por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, serán entregados en una ceremonia que se realizará el 10 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
This Is America - Childish Gambino
God's Plan - Drake
Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar - Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
The Middle - Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey
ALBUM DEL AÑO
Invasion of privacy - Cardi B
Scorpion - Drake
H.E.R - H.E.R
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Dirty Computer - Janelle Monae
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar + Varios artistas
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
God's Plan -Drake
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
The Joke - Brandi Carlile)
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
This Is America - Childish Gambino
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price ARGO PRICE
Jorja Smith
Bebe Rexha
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
Prometo - Pablo Alboran
Sincera - Claudia Brant
Musas Vol. 2 - Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 am - Raquel Sofía
Vives - Carlos Vives
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO ALTERNATIVO
CLAROSCURA - Aterciopelados
COASTCITY - COASTCITY
ENCANTO TROPICAL - Monsieur Periné
GOURMET - Orishas
AZTLÁN - Zoé
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLO
COLORS - Beck
HAVANA (LIVE) - Camila Cabello
GOD IS A WOMAN - Ariana Grande
JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'?) - Lady Gaga
BETTER NOW - Post Malone
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP DUO O GRUPO
FALL IN LINE - Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART - Backstreet Boys
'S WONDERFUL - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
SHALLOW - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
GIRLS LIKE YOU - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
SAY SOMETHING - Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
THE MIDDLE - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LOVE IS HERE TO STAY
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
MY WAY - Willie Nelson
NAT "KING" COLE & ME - Gregory Porter
STANDARDS (DELUXE) - Sea
THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! - Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
CAMILA - Camila Cabello
MEANING OF LIFE - Kelly Clarkson
SWEETENER - Ariana Grande
SHAWN MENDES - Shawn Mendes
BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA - P!nk
REPUTATION - Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
NORTHERN SOUL - Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
ULTIMATUM - Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
LOSING IT -Fisher
ELECTRICITY - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
GHOST VOICES - Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
SINGULARITY - Jon Hopkins
WOMAN WORLDWIDE -Justice
TREEHOUSE - Sofi Tukker
LUNE ROUGE - TOKiMONSTA
Best Rock Performance:
“Four Out Of Five” - Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell
“Made An America” - The Fever 333
“Highway Tune” - Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” - Halestorm
Best Metal Performance:
“Condemned To The Gallows “ - Between The Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” - Deafheaven
“Electric Messiah” - High On Fire
“Betrayer” - Trivium
“On My Teeth - Underoath
Best Rock Song:
“Black Smoke Rising” - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel
Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me
The Horizon)
“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album:
“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains
“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy
“Prequelle — Ghost
“From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet
“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys
“Colors” — Beck
“Utopia” — Björk
“American Utopia” — David Byrne
“Masseduction” — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton
“Summer” — The Carters
“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
“First Began” — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette
“Honest” — MAJOR.
“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon
McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
“Everything Is Love” — The Carters
“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle
“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
“War & Leisure” — Miguel
“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album:
“Sex & Cigarettes” — Toni Braxton
“Good Thing” — Leon Bridges
“Honestly” — Lalah Hathaway
“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.
“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance:
“Be Careful” — Cardi B
“Nice For What” — Drake
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron
LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future &
James Blake)
“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J.
Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B
“Swimming” — Mac Miller
“Victory Lap” — Nipsey Hussle
“Daytona” — Pusha T
“Astroworld” — Travis Scott
