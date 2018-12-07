Grammy 2019: Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la música

La banda sonora de la película de Marvel "Pantera Negra" llevó a la estrella del rap Kendrick Lamar a encabezar las nominaciones de los premios Grammy 2019 en ocho categorías, seguido de cerca por el rapero Drake que logró siete.

Las mujeres también consiguieron una fuerte presencia en los Grammy 2019 de los premios más importantes de la música en Estados Unidos, con Cardi B, Lady Gaga y la cantante de folk-rock Brandi Carlile nominadas en las categorías más importantes.

Los Grammy 2019, que son elegidos por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, serán entregados en una ceremonia que se realizará el 10 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

This Is America - Childish Gambino

God's Plan - Drake

Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar - Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

The Middle - Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey



ALBUM DEL AÑO

Invasion of privacy - Cardi B

Scorpion - Drake

H.E.R - H.E.R

Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

Dirty Computer - Janelle Monae

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar + Varios artistas



CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

God's Plan -Drake

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

The Joke - Brandi Carlile)

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

This Is America - Childish Gambino

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price ARGO PRICE

Jorja Smith

Bebe Rexha



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

Prometo - Pablo Alboran

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Musas Vol. 2 - Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 am - Raquel Sofía

Vives - Carlos Vives



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK LATINO ALTERNATIVO

CLAROSCURA - Aterciopelados

COASTCITY - COASTCITY

ENCANTO TROPICAL - Monsieur Periné

GOURMET - Orishas

AZTLÁN - Zoé

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP SOLO

COLORS - Beck

HAVANA (LIVE) - Camila Cabello

GOD IS A WOMAN - Ariana Grande

JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'?) - Lady Gaga

BETTER NOW - Post Malone

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN POP DUO O GRUPO

FALL IN LINE - Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART - Backstreet Boys

'S WONDERFUL - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

SHALLOW - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

GIRLS LIKE YOU - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

SAY SOMETHING - Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

THE MIDDLE - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

MY WAY - Willie Nelson

NAT "KING" COLE & ME - Gregory Porter

STANDARDS (DELUXE) - Sea

THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! - Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

CAMILA - Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE - Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER - Ariana Grande

SHAWN MENDES - Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA - P!nk

REPUTATION - Taylor Swift



Best Dance Recording

NORTHERN SOUL - Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

ULTIMATUM - Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

LOSING IT -Fisher

ELECTRICITY - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

GHOST VOICES - Virtual Self



Best Dance/Electronic Album

SINGULARITY - Jon Hopkins

WOMAN WORLDWIDE -Justice

TREEHOUSE - Sofi Tukker

LUNE ROUGE - TOKiMONSTA

Best Rock Performance:



“Four Out Of Five” - Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell

“Made An America” - The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” - Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” - Halestorm



Best Metal Performance:

“Condemned To The Gallows “ - Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” - Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” - High On Fire

“Betrayer” - Trivium

“On My Teeth - Underoath



Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel

Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me

The Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album:

“Rainier Fog” — Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” — Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle — Ghost

“From The Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” — Weezer



Best Alternative Music Album:

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” —Arctic Monkeys

“Colors” — Beck

“Utopia” — Björk

“American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent



Best R&B Performance:

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway



Best R&B Song:

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon

McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Everything Is Love” — The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright “— Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” — Miguel

“Ventriloquism” — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album:

“Sex & Cigarettes” — Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” — Leon Bridges

“Honestly” — Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” — PJ Morton



Best Rap Performance:

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee



Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Like I Do” — Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK Featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron

LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future &

James Blake)

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J.

Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)



MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Invasion Of Privacy” — Cardi B

“Swimming” — Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” — Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” — Pusha T

“Astroworld” — Travis Scott



