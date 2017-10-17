Halloween: Aprende diseños terroríficos para tus uñas

Si eres de los que disfruta Halloween hasta el máximo detalle, no puedes dejar de lado el diseño de tus uñas. Una buena combinación de esmaltes puede darle el toque terrorífico que necesitabas para noche de brujas.
La sangre es uno de los elementos que no pueden faltar en Halloween y no hay nada más macabro y doloroso que una uña que se cae de los dedos.
La muerte y su guadaña son símbolos de halloween. Este protagonista también puede estar en tus uñas. Con un pincel fino, puedes hacerlo siguiendo este video.
I used to have a Halloween decoration that was a grim reaper with a motion sensor. If you walked past him, he'd shriek and drop his scythe! Scared the crap out of me! The gray background polish is @picturepolish LakoDom and I painted our friendly neighborhood grim reaper with my new Peachy 000 brush from @mitty_burns Music is "Intense Suspense" by Audionautix
Por si no lo has notado, el rojo es un color indispensable en estos diseños. También puedes usar otros complementos. En este caso, las cartas pequeñas le dan un poco de temática a tu esmalte. Puedes cambiar el accesorio a tu disfraz.
I got attacked by killer cards! This is sooooo bad but also so funny at the same time 😂 I printed the cards from my computer and cut them out using little scissors. The whole effect is made with liquid latex, some red paint, scar wax (from the party supply store - special effects makeup aisle) and also a bit of HK Girl top coat from @glistenandglow1 for the shiny effect. Music is "Horror Epic" by Audionautix