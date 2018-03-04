El film "The Shape of Water” de Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018, Greta Gerwig se convirtió en la quinta mujer en ser nominada a mejor dirección y la fotógrafa de "Mudbound" Rachel Morrison hizo historia como la primera mujer nominada a mejor cinematografía.



Los votantes del Oscar postularon nueve producciones a mejor película: "The Shape of Water", ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", ''Lady Bird", ''Get Out", ''The Post", ''Dunkirk", ''Call Me By Your Name" y "Phantom Thread".



La chilena “Una mujer fantástica” de Sebastián Lelio consiguió la candidatura a mejor cinta en lengua extranjera, mientras que “Coco”, sobre el Día de los Muertos mexicano, fue postulada a mejor largometraje animado.



Los Oscar 2018 se realizan este domingo en Hollywood y en Trome seguiremos MINUTO a MINUTO todas las incidencias de la ceremonia.

TODOS LOS NOMINADOS AL OSCAR



Mejor película:



"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Mejor actor:



Timothee Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Mejor actriz:



Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep - "The Post"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"



Mejor director:



Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele - "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"



Mejor actor de reparto:



Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"

Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"

Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Mejor actriz de reparto:



Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"

Lesley Manville - "Phantom Thread"



Mejor guión adaptado:



"Call Me By Your Name" - James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist" - Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber

"Molly's Game" - Aaron Sorkin

"Logan" - Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green

"Mudbound" - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees



Mejor guión original:



"The Big Sick" - Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani

"Déjame salir" - Jordan Peele

"The Shape of Water" - Guilermo Del Toro

"Lady Bird" - Greta Gerwig

"Tres anuncios a las afueras" - Martin McDonagh

Mejor actor secundario:



Willem Dafoe, por "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, por "Tres anuncios a las afueras"

Richard Jenkins, por "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, por "Tres anuncios a las afueras"

Christopher Plummer, por "Todo el dinero del mundo"



Mejor actriz secundaria:

​

Mary J. Blige, por "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, por "I, Tonya"

Lesly Manville , por "El hilo invisible"

Laurie Metcalf, por "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, por "The Shape of Water"



Mejor película extranjera:



"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile)

"El insulto" (Líbano)

"Sin amor" (Rusia)

"En cuerpo y alma" (Hungría)

"The Square" (Suecia)



Mejor película animada:



"Un jefe en pañales" - Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

"Coco" - Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

"Ferdinand" - Carlos Saldanha

"Loving Vincent" - Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

"The Breadwinner" - Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo



Mejor fotografía:



"Blade Runner 204" - Roger Deakins

"El instante más oscuro" - Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk" - Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound" - Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water" - Dan Laustsen



Mejor diseño de producción:



"La Bella y la Bestia" - Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

"Blade Runner 2049" - Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

"El instante más oscuro" - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

"Dunkirk" - Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

"The Shape of Water" - Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau



Mejor vestuario:



"La Bella y la Bestia" - Jacqueline Durran

"El instante más oscuro" - Jacqueline Durran

"The Shape of Water" - Luis Sequeira

"La reina Victoria y Abdul" - Consolata Boyle

"El hilo invisible" - Mark Bridges



Mejor montaje:



"Baby Driver" - Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

"The Shape of Water" - Sidney Wolinsky

"I, Tonya" - Tatiana S. Riegel

"Tres anuncios a las afueras" - Jon Gregory



Mejores efectos especiales:



"Blade Runner 2049" - John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

"Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2" - Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

"Kong: La isla calavera" - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi" - Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

"La guerra del planeta de los simios" - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist



Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:



"El instante más oscuro" - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

"La reina Victoria y Abdul" - Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder, de Arjen Tuiten



Mejor montaje de sonido:



"Baby Driver" - Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2040" - Mark Mangini, Theo Green

"Dunkirk" - Alex Gibson, Richard King

"The Shape of Water" - Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi" - Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood



Mejor mezcla de sonido:



"Baby Driver" - Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

"Blade Runner 2040" - Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

"Dunkirk" - Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Shape of Water" - Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi" - Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick



Mejor banda sonora:



"Dunkirk" - Hans Zimmer

"The Shape of Water" - Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi" - John Williams

"El hilo invisible" - Jonny Greenwood

"Tres anuncios a las afueras" - Carter Burwell



Mejor canción:



"Mighty River", en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige

"Stand up for something, en Marshall", de Diane Warren, Common

"This is me", en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

"Remember Me", en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez



Mejor documental:



"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" - Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

"Faces Places" - JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

"Icarus" - Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

"Last Men in Aleppo" - Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

"Strong Island" - Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes



Mejor cortometraje documental:



"Edith+Eddie" - Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" - Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)" - Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills" - Thomas Lennon

"Traffic Stop" - Kate Davis, David Heilbroner



Mejor cortometraje de ficción:



"DeKalb Elementary" - Reed Van Dyk

"The Silent Child" - Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

"The Eleven o'clock" - Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

"Wate Wote/All of US" - Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

"My nephew Emmett" - Kevin Wilson, Jr.



Mejor cortometraje animado:



"Dear Basketball" - Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

"Garden Party" - Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

"Lou, Dave Mullins" - Dana Murray

"Negative Space" - Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

"Revolting Rhymes" - Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer