Este lunes se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2021. (Foto: AFP)

Los , la ceremonia más importante de la industria del cine que se encargar de premiar a grandes directores, actores, productores y más trabajadores dedicados al rubro, anunciaron este lunes a sus nominados de forma oficial.

En un programa especial que estuvo conducido por Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, se dio a conocer a todos los aspirantes a llevarse uno de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, cuya gala central se realizará el próximo 25 de abril.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de candidatos a los Oscar 2021:

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Maria Bakalova - “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • Glenn Close - “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Olivia Colman - “The Father”
  • Amanda Seyfried - “Mank”
  • Yuh-Jung Youn - “Minari”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • “Emma” - Alexandra Byrne
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” - Ann Roth
  • “Mulan” - Bina Daigeler
  • “Pinocchio” - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Mejor banda sonora original

  • “Da 5 Bloods” - Terence Blanchard
  • “Mank” - Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
  • “Minari” - Emile Mosseri
  • “News of the World” - James Newton Howard
  • “Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste

Mejor guion adaptado

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimmer, Petter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman y Lee Kern
  • “The Father” - Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
  • “Nomadland” - Chlóe Zhao
  • “One Night in Miami” - Kemp Powers
  • “The White Tiger” - Ramin Bahrani”

Mejor guion original

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Will Berson y Shaka King
  • “Minari” - Lee Isaac Chung
  • “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell
  • “Sound of Metal” - Darius Marder y Abraham Marder
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Aaron Sorkin

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • “Burrow” - Madeline Sharafian y Michael Capbarat
  • “Genius Loci” - Adrien Mérigeau y Amaury Ovise
  • “If Anything Happens I Love You” - Will McCormack y Michael Govier
  • “Opera” - Erick Oh
  • “Yes-People” - Gísli Darri Halldórsson y Arnar Gunnarsson

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

  • “Feeling Through” - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
  • “The Letter Room” - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
  • “The Present” - Farah Nabulsi
  • “Two Distant Strangers” - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
  • “White Eye” - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
  • Daniel Kaluuya - “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Leslie Odom Jr. - “One Night in Miami”
  • Paul Raci - “Paul Raci”
  • Lakeith Stanfierld - “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mejor documental largo

  • “Collective” - Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
  • “Crip Camp” - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
  • “El agente topo” - Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
  • “My Octopus Teacher” - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
  • “Time” - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn

Mejor documental corto

  • “Colette” - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
  • “A Concerto is a Conversation” - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
  • “Do Not Split” - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
  • “Hunger Ward” - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
  • “A Love Song for Latasha” - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

Mejor película internacional

  • “Another Round” - Dinamarca
  • “Better Days” - Hong Kong
  • “Collective” - Rumanía
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin” - Túnez
  • “Quo Vadis Aida?” - Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor sonido

  • “Greyhound” - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
  • “Mank” - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
  • “News Of The World” - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
  • “Soul” - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
  • “Sound Of Metal” - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

Mejor diseño de producción

  • “The Father” - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
  • “Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom” - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
  • “Mank” - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
  • “News Of The World” - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
  • “Tenet” - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas

Mejor montaje

  • “The Father” - Yorgos Lamprinos
  • “Nomadland” - Chloé Zhao
  • “Promising Young Woman” - Frédéric Thoraval
  • “Sound Of Metal” - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” - Alan Baumgarten

Mejor fotografía

  • “Judas And The Black Messiah” - Sean Bobbitt
  • “Mank” - Erik Messerschmidt
  • “News Of The World” - Dariusz Wolski
  • “Nomadland” - Joshua James Richards
  • “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” - Phedon Papamichael

Mejores efectos visuales

  • “Love And Monsters” - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
  • “The Midnight Sky” - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
  • “Mulan” - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
  • “The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
  • “Tenet” - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • “Emma” - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
  • “Hillbilly Elegy” - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
  • “Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom” - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
  • “Mank” - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
  • “Pinocchio” - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti

Mejor película de animación

  • “Onward” - Dan Scanlon y Kori Rae
  • “Over the Moon” - Glen Keane, Gennie Rim y Peilin Chou
  • “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” - Richard Phelan, Will Becher y Paul Kewley
  • “Soul” - Pete Docter y Dana Murray
  • “Wolfwalkers” - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young y Stéphan Roelants

Mejor canción original

  • “Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Música por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
  • “Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” - Música y letras por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
  • “Io Sì (Seen)” de “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” - Música por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
  • “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami” - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

Mejor actor

  • Riz Ahmed - “Sound of Metal”
  • Chadwick Boseman - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins - “The Father”
  • Gary Oldman - “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun - “Minari”

Mejor actriz

  • Viola Davis - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day - “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
  • Vanessa Kirby - “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand - “Nomadland”
  • Carey Mulligan - “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor director

  • Thomas Vinterber - “Another Round”
  • David Fincher - “Mank”
  • Lee Isaac Chung - “Minari”
  • Chloé Zhao” - “Nomadland”
  • Emerald Fennell - “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor película

  • “The Father” - David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi y Philippe Carcassonne (Productores)
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Shaka King, Charles D. King y Ryan Coogler (Productores)
  • “Mank” - Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth y Douglas Urbanski (Productores)
  • “Minari” - Christina Oh (Productora)
  • “Nomadland” - Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey y Chloé Zhao (Productores)
  • “Promising Young Woman” - Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell y Josey McNamara (Productores)
  • “Sound of Metal” - Bert Hamelinck y Sacha Ben Harroche (Productores)
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Marc Platt y Stuart Besser (Productores)

